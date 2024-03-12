How to defeat a character in a duel in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

In Fortnite, you’re dropped into an arena with other 100 victory-hungry players who will fight you to death just to get a shiny gold crown.

In Chapter Five, season two of Fortnite, though, Epic Games has decided to also add hireable characters, hostile Storm Troopers, and bosses from Greek mythology to make this challenge even harder. To progress through the battle pass, unlock cosmetics, and recoup V-bucks, you need a hefty dose of XP. A speedy method to achieve this is by tackling weekly quests. In this guide, I’ll show you every duel NPC location in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and how you can defeat them in a duel.

Every character you can duel in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

15 NPCs, but only three will take you on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can duel three NPCs in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. If you’re trying to complete a quest, just go for Spartan Assassin, since she is pretty close to one of the best landing spots this season.

Bravo Leader : a hireable NPC you can find in Snooty Steppes. You can find him walking by the city docks.

: a hireable NPC you can find in Snooty Steppes. You can find him walking by the city docks. Myna : a hireable NPC you can find east of Rebel’s Roost. She is stationed at a nearby campsite.

: a hireable NPC you can find east of Rebel’s Roost. She is stationed at a nearby campsite. Spartan Assassin: a hireable NPC you can find east of Classy Courts. She usually walks up and down the stairs of a tower in a snowy outpost.

Once you find these characters, interact with them and select the Challenge option from the interaction wheel, which is usually placed at the center. This instantly aggros them and the duel begins. Note that if you aggro a character without challenging them to a duel first, your victory won’t count toward quest completion.

In a duel, you can use any weapon to defeat the enemy. While they are not as tough as this season’s Greek bosses in Fortnite, dueled NPCs still pack quite a punch, so get some shields and decent weapons before engaging them in battle.

Duel rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Ready for a challenge, BL? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When defeated, each character drops their weapon of uncommon rarity in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. You can purchase this item from them, but dueling saves you some gold bars.

Myrna drops an uncommon Reaper Sniper Rifle on the ground when defeated.

drops an uncommon on the ground when defeated. Bravo Leader drops a Warforged Assault Rifle on the ground when defeated.

drops a on the ground when defeated. Spartan Assassin drops Huntress DMR on the ground when defeated.

While these characters may drop gold bars and random ammo, you can always count on finding the weapons mentioned above.