Best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is here, and if you want the best chance of winning a match and getting a Victory Royale, you need to know the best landing spots. If you’re struggling to find somewhere to drop, I can help.

After a lengthy delay, Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is available to play, so you can jump out of the Battle Bus right now and get into the action. Like any other battle royale, your landing spot is vital because you’ll need to gear up quickly to prepare for the first enemy you see.

That’s why I’ve selected five of my picks for the best places to land in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Lavish Lair: Best Fortnite landing spot

There’s plenty of loot to be found here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lavish Lair is somewhere I find myself landing quite a lot, and while I don’t really want more competition for weapons and items, it’s somewhere you should consider, too. This giant mansion has a lot of loot hidden inside, and the grounds of the home are also home to several chests if you can’t get inside.

Oscar is wandering around inside, too, and if you can take him down, you can steal his keycard and head to the basement to open a Vault stocked with a Weapon Mod Bench and plenty of guns.

Generally, I keep coming here because it’s an easy place to rotate from. You’ve got Rebel’s Roost and Classy Courts on either side, the train line runs across the front of the manor, and if you need to head south, you have three different POIs equal distance from each other to choose from.

Grim Gate

It’s a bit scary-looking, but worth the courage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located in the west of the island, Grim Gate is one of the new POIs included in Fortnite season two. It’s a dark, brutal location with high walls, but don’t let that put you off landing here, as it has plenty of loot, including the new Underworld Chests.

Because it’s a new location, it is pretty busy at the moment, so if you land here, you should be prepared for early fights. Still, it’s pretty central, so rotating away if you find yourself in trouble is easy enough to do.

The Underworld

Hades is looking for a fight at The Underworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you thought my last suggestion was a bit grim (pun intended), say hello to The Underworld. Northeast of Grim Gate, The Underworld is definitely the darkest POI on the map right now, but you can get handsomely rewarded for your bravery.

Not only is it full of Underworld Chests, but a dip in the eerie green water that flows around The Underworld grants you a dash buff. If you really fancy a challenge, though, get into a tangle with Hades, who will drop you a Mythic Harbinger SMG should you best him in battle.

Mount Olympus

Now this is a nice spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you fancy something opposite to The Underworld, head southeast to Mount Olympus. Brilliantly bright and constructed out of marble, Mount Olympus is not only full of luxury but loot thanks to the Olympus Chests.

If you’re feeling powerful, you can even challenge the almighty Zeus to a fight, who will drop you a Mythic Huntress DMR and the Thunderbolt of Zeus if you can eliminate him.

Reckless Railways: Most fun Fortnite landing spot

The most fun landing spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is Reckless Railways the best spot to drop in Fortnite? Probably not, honestly. It’s always busy, there isn’t as much loot as over places, and rotating to other POIs isn’t quite as easy if you don’t have a vehicle of some sort.

But honestly, I still find myself coming back here pretty often because I just love the train. I love getting on it, I love fighting enemies on it, and I love sniping at people while I zoom around the island. It may not be the best, but for me, it’s the most fun location and worth a visit every once in a while.

For more, check out all the Olympian Boss locations in Fortnite.