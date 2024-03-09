How to search an Olympus or Underworld chest in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The Greek gods and goddesses have brought their own divine chests with them, and within lies the best of loot in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

In Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, you’re the mortal walking among ancient Greek myths. But, as anticipated by Fortnite‘s teasers, you’ll be doing more than just walking. With Icarus Wings, Zeus’ Thunder, and all the loot you can snatch from the Bunkers, you’re set to wreak havoc in every new POI this season. But there’s even a better place to snag the best loot: God Chests in the Olympus and Underworld.

What are God Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2?

God Chests are a new kind of loot container in Fortnite. Inside these chests lies only Epic and Legendary loot, like Icarus’ Wings, Zeus’ Thunderbolt, and a few other new weapons.

All God Chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

They are all over the place. Image via Epic Games, remix by Dot Esports

God Chests spawn in the Underworld, Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, and Brawler’s Battleground in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. The map above outlines every God Chest location in the game, but you only need to open one to complete this quest.

All God Chest locations in the Underworld and Grim Gate

Time to delve down. Image via Epic Games, remix by Dot Esports

There are 15 God Chests in the Underworld and Grim Gate in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Most of them are located in the center of each POI, but there are a few scattered around in the outskirts of this area west of the map.

Here is a breakdown of all God Chests in this area:

Two God Chests north of the Underworld.

One God Chest southwest of the Underworld.

Five God Chests in the Underworld.

Two God Chests west of Grim Gate.

Five God Chests in Grim Gate.

One God Chest southeast of Grim Gate.

While these are the only God Chests in the area, there are also plenty of gold and blue chests as well.

All God Chest locations in Mount Olympus and Brawler’s Battleground

The home of the gods. Image via Epic Games, remix by Dot Esports

There are 14 God Chests in Mount Olympus and Brawler Battleground in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Here’s a breakdown of where you can find each one:

One God Chests north of Mount Olympus.

Two God Chests east of Mount Olympus

Two God Chest west of Mount Olympus.

One God Chest southwest of Mount Olympus.

Three God Chests in Mount Olympus.

Four God Chests in Brawler’s Battleground.

If God Chests’ loot isn’t good enough for you, why not try looting one of the newly added Bunkers? These also house the Mod Benches, which you need to use to complete all the Fortnite Chapter Five, season two Kickstarter quests.