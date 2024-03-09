All Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Vaults have long been important locations in Fortnite, so it’s important to know where they are. The Vaults in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two are still where they used to be, but only four of the ten are worth visiting right now.

Let me explain what I mean by that. There are still ten Vaults (not to be confused with Weapons Bunkers) in the same locations as in season one, but five of them are just sitting open and do not have multiple chests inside—just a little bit of ordinary floor loot. Of the other five, one doesn’t appear to be openable—namely, the one on The Marigold. That just leaves four Vaults worth visiting, and I’ve marked and described their locations below.

Where are the Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Follow the fancy new Dot Esports pins. Image by Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

The map above shows the locations of the four Vaults in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

The first is in the basement of a small building by the railroad east of Rebel’s Roost and northwest of Lavish Lair .

. The next is at Coastal Comms, which is a comms station on top of a mountain in the northeast corner of the map. It’s east of Catcher’s Cove, northeast of Classy Courts and northwest of Slumberyard.

The third Vault is under Estate Station, a small railway station southeast of Lavish Lair. It’s close to The Ol’ Mill, which is on the other side of the river to the northeast.

The final Vault is at the rear of Unmoored Manor, which is on a small peninsula on the south coast between Brawler’s Battleground and Snooty Steppes.

How to open the the new Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

That rectangle in mid-air is the Keycard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the Vaults in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two are Keycard Vaults, meaning that they can only be opened using a Keycard. Keycard Vaults have been around for nearly a year now, but judging by search traffic, some players are in need of a refresher.

Every Keycard Vault is protected by automated security systems and a team of NPC guards. Shoot any cameras that try to target you when you approach the Vault, and then set to work eliminating each of the guards. Look out for the guard named Commander, as that’s the one that will drop the Keycard when eliminated. Pick up the Keycard, then use it on the panel outside the Vault to open it.