All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Dying in Fortnite sucks, but if you’ve got friends or a hired bot, Reboot Vans can bring you back to life.

Since season eight, Fortnite‘s Reboot Vans have been the most handy vehicle in the game. It doesn’t matter if the game hands you a pair of Icarus’ Wings and asks you to fly; nothing beats being able to bring your fallen teammates back to life.

But understanding Fortnite‘s reboot and revival mechanics isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Plus, Fortnite Chapter Five, season two drops a couple of new Reboot Vans on the map, so you might want to keep their locations in mind.

Every Reboot Van location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Bring me to life. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

There are 40 Reboot Vans scattered all over the Fortnite map in Chapter Five, season two. Here’s where you can find each one:

Two Reboot Vans in the Underworld

One Reboot Van in Grim Gate

One Reboot Van in Rebel’s Roost. There’s also one to the south, one southeast, and one directly east.

Two Reboot Vans in Lavish Lair. There’s also one to the west, one to the south, and one to the north.

Two Reboot Vans in Classy Courts. There are also two to the east, one southwest, and one north.

One Reboot Van in Grand Glacier. There’s also one directly south and one northwest.

Two Reboot Vans in Reckless Railways. There’s also one directly south and one west.

One Reboot Van in Restored Reels.

One Reboot Van in Pleasant Piazza. There’s also one northwest and two to the east.

One Reboot Van in Fencing Fields. There are also two more south and one to the east.

One Reboot Van in Snooty Steppes. There’s also one more northwest and another one southeast.

One Reboot Van in Mount Olympus. There’s also another one southwest.

Two Reboot Vans in Brawler’s Battleground.

How to reboot a team member in Fortnite

If a team member is knocked down, you can bring them back to their feet by approaching them and holding the action button for 10 seconds in Fortnite. If more people or a hired character chimes in, time speeds up, and they can be back on the battlefield faster. Revived team members don’t lose any of their loot but only recover 30 health points.

But if a team member is completely taken down, you need to pick up their Reboot Card, which is marked with a light-blue icon on the map. Take this card to the nearest or safest Reboot Van and hold the action button for 10 seconds. This process sends your teammate flying through the air with a full HP bar and only one low-tier pistol. This is the perfect time to look for one of Fortnite’s bunkers and get some loot.

Keep in mind that if you don’t pick up a fallen team member’s Reboot Card before the timer runs out, the card expires, and you won’t be able to reboot them.