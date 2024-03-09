How to find and accept SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

After what feels like the longest maintenance ever to have occurred in Fortnite, Chapter Five season two is live and we’re more than ready to wine and dine with the Greeks.

One look at all the quests for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two will reveal that it’s not all about gods and goddesses from ancient Greek mythology. We don’t know much about these SHADOW people yet, but they seem to have a lot of quests for us. With a new battle pass full of skins, styles, and cosmetics to unlock, we embark on a journey to get as much XP as possible in Fortnite.

What are SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite?

Bounty Shadow Briefing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SHADOW Briefings are computers scattered around the map in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. By interacting with them, you can accept different kinds of missions.

Bounty SHADOW Briefing computers: These missions work like Bounty Boards. They pick a random target, mark their general location on the map, and set a timer for you to hunt them down.

To complete the quest, you need to find three SHADOW Briefing computers of any kind and accept their missions. Keep in mind that you don’t actually have to complete the missions to get the XP.

Every SHADOW Briefing location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

A ton of SHADOW Briefing computers. Image by Dot Esports

You can find SHADOW Briefing computers in every major point of interest (POI) in Fortnite. If you want to complete this quest, the best places to go to are Restored Reels, Reckless Railways, Classy Courts, or east of Snooty Steppes. Here’s a breakdown of every SHADOW Briefing location: