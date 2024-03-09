Category:
Fortnite

How to find and accept SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Who are these SHADOW people and why is their name written in all caps?
Cande Maldonado
Published: Mar 9, 2024 06:57 am
character interacting with Shadow Briefing computer Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After what feels like the longest maintenance ever to have occurred in Fortnite, Chapter Five season two is live and we’re more than ready to wine and dine with the Greeks.

One look at all the quests for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two will reveal that it’s not all about gods and goddesses from ancient Greek mythology. We don’t know much about these SHADOW people yet, but they seem to have a lot of quests for us. With a new battle pass full of skins, styles, and cosmetics to unlock, we embark on a journey to get as much XP as possible in Fortnite.

What are SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite?

character interacting with Shadow Briefing computer Fortnite
Bounty Shadow Briefing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SHADOW Briefings are computers scattered around the map in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. By interacting with them, you can accept different kinds of missions.

  • Bounty SHADOW Briefing computers: These missions work like Bounty Boards. They pick a random target, mark their general location on the map, and set a timer for you to hunt them down.
  • Supply SHADOW Briefing computers: These missions cause a Supply Drop to descend to a marked area slowly. These are by far the most rewarding ones.
  • Treasure SHADOW Briefing computers: These missions mark two treasures’ general area and set a timer to track them.
  • Vehicle SHADOW Briefing computers: These missions mark a vehicle’s general area and set a timer to track it.

To complete the quest, you need to find three SHADOW Briefing computers of any kind and accept their missions. Keep in mind that you don’t actually have to complete the missions to get the XP.

Every SHADOW Briefing location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

fortnite map with Dot Esports pins outlining each Shadow Briefing computer location
A ton of SHADOW Briefing computers. Image by Dot Esports
fortnite map with Dot Esports pins outlining each Shadow Briefing computer location
A ton of SHADOW Briefing computers. Image by Dot Esports
fortnite map with Dot Esports pins outlining each Shadow Briefing computer location
A ton of SHADOW Briefing computers. Image by Dot Esports

You can find SHADOW Briefing computers in every major point of interest (POI) in Fortnite. If you want to complete this quest, the best places to go to are Restored Reels, Reckless Railways, Classy Courts, or east of Snooty Steppes. Here’s a breakdown of every SHADOW Briefing location:

  • Two SHADOW Briefing computers near Rebel’s Roost.
  • One SHADOW Briefing computer near Lavish Lair.
  • Seven SHADOW Briefing computers near Classy Courts.
  • Two SHADOW Briefing computers near the Underworld.
  • One SHADOW Briefing computer near Grimgate.
  • Four SHADOW Briefing computers near Restored Reels.
  • Four SHADOW Briefing computers near Reckless Railways.
  • Two SHADOW Briefing computers near Grand Glacier.
  • Three SHADOW Briefing computers near Pleasant Piazza.
  • Three SHADOW Briefing computers near Snooty Steppes.
  • Five SHADOW Briefing computers east of Snooty Steppes.
  • Two SHADOW Briefing computers near Fencing Fields.
  • Two SHADOW Briefing computers near Mount Olympus.
  • Two SHADOW Briefing computers near Brawler’s Battleground.
Read Article All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Character opening a Bunker in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Bunker Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 9, 2024
Read Article How to fix the ‘Profile Query Failed’ error in Fortnite
Gingerbread Marauder looking angry Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix the ‘Profile Query Failed’ error in Fortnite
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 9, 2024
Read Article How to hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Dive Bomb victory pose
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 9, 2024
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?