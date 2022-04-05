All Fortnite Bounty Board locations in Chapter 3, season 2

Fortnite has brought a wide variety of changes to the game, with updates coming as often as weekly. The Bounty Boards have been around since Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, and serve as an excellent way for players to earn some gold. This season relies heavily on funding different initiatives, and getting gold from bounties is one of the sure-fire ways to earn cash.

Players can find Fortnite’s Bounty Boards across the map, sometimes with two near significant locations. The most recent chapter update added some changes to the map that may have moved the Bounty Boards around as well.

You can find Bounty Boards at the following locations in Chapter Three, season two:

By some wrecked vehicles south of Shifty Shafts

At the gas station in Coney Crossroads

By the house in between Camp Cuddle and Greasy Grove

A large island east of Sanctuary

North of Camp Cuddle

At the screen building at Rocky Reels

Middle of Condo Canyon

Building north of Chonker’s Speedway

By the power station to the southwest of Greasy Grove

Under the broken Foundation statue

The bottom floor of the Daily Bugle

At the temple near the Daily Bugle

Garage east of Camp Cuddle

Southwest of Sleepy Sound

Middle of Logjam Lumberyard

Outside of the north of Logjam Lumberyard

Pond south of Shifty Shafts

Middle of Sanctuary

Inside the Seven Outpost III

The basement of the house at the Joneses

Inside the Seven Outpost IV

The main building at Camp Cuddle

In the Seven Outpost V

In the Seven Outpost VI

The cellar of Greasy Grove’s restaurant

In the Butter Barn

At the Seven outpost near Greasy Grove

House between Rocky Reels and Condo Canyon

On the hill by Seven Outpost II

Players who land at most of the major landmarks will be able to find at least one of the Bounty Boards. Something else that helps is looking for the Bounty Board icon on your mini-map as you get closer to one of these locations.

When you sign up for a bounty, you’ll be randomly assigned a player who will be relatively close to you on the map, represented by a shrinking yellow area. As you get closer to your target, the radius will shrink, giving you a better idea of where to find your target. But time is of the essence since someone else can poach your bounty.

Getting your bounty poached will still count toward completing bounty quests and provides gold bars, although it will be much less than you would’ve earned for completing the bounty itself. So accept some bounties and earn your gold the hard way as you work to fund the Seven’s initiatives in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two.