All Fortnite Bounty Board locations in Chapter 3, season 2

Fortnite has brought a wide variety of changes to the game, with updates coming as often as weekly. The Bounty Boards have been around since Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, and serve as an excellent way for players to earn some gold. This season relies heavily on funding different initiatives, and getting gold from bounties is one of the sure-fire ways to earn cash.
Players can find Fortnite’s Bounty Boards across the map, sometimes with two near significant locations. The most recent chapter update added some changes to the map that may have moved the Bounty Boards around as well.
You can find Bounty Boards at the following locations in Chapter Three, season two:
- By some wrecked vehicles south of Shifty Shafts
- At the gas station in Coney Crossroads
- By the house in between Camp Cuddle and Greasy Grove
- A large island east of Sanctuary
- North of Camp Cuddle
- At the screen building at Rocky Reels
- Middle of Condo Canyon
- Building north of Chonker’s Speedway
- By the power station to the southwest of Greasy Grove
- Under the broken Foundation statue
- The bottom floor of the Daily Bugle
- At the temple near the Daily Bugle
- Garage east of Camp Cuddle
- Southwest of Sleepy Sound
- Middle of Logjam Lumberyard
- Outside of the north of Logjam Lumberyard
- Pond south of Shifty Shafts
- Middle of Sanctuary
- Inside the Seven Outpost III
- The basement of the house at the Joneses
- Inside the Seven Outpost IV
- The main building at Camp Cuddle
- In the Seven Outpost V
- In the Seven Outpost VI
- The cellar of Greasy Grove’s restaurant
- In the Butter Barn
- At the Seven outpost near Greasy Grove
- House between Rocky Reels and Condo Canyon
- On the hill by Seven Outpost II
Players who land at most of the major landmarks will be able to find at least one of the Bounty Boards. Something else that helps is looking for the Bounty Board icon on your mini-map as you get closer to one of these locations.
When you sign up for a bounty, you’ll be randomly assigned a player who will be relatively close to you on the map, represented by a shrinking yellow area. As you get closer to your target, the radius will shrink, giving you a better idea of where to find your target. But time is of the essence since someone else can poach your bounty.
Getting your bounty poached will still count toward completing bounty quests and provides gold bars, although it will be much less than you would’ve earned for completing the bounty itself. So accept some bounties and earn your gold the hard way as you work to fund the Seven’s initiatives in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two.