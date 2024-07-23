How to unlock the Tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally arrived in Fortnite, and while Elon Musk remains a polarizing figure in the social sphere, his Cybertruck remains a big talking point. Now, you can drive it yourself in Epic’s battle royale.

The Cybertruck is a big, bulky, expensive, rare commodity on the road. It’s undergone various iterations and redesigns over the years, but the unusually shaped Cybertruck continues to be sold—exclusively in North America. If you’re dying to get your hands on a Tesla Cybertruck of your own, say hello to Fortnite.

How to get Cybertruck in Fortnite

You can get the Tesla Cybertruck for free in Fortnite by simply completing “nine Summer Road Trip Quests” in the battle royale, or you can buy it in the shop via the Tesla Cybertruck Bundle.

You don’t have to buy the Cybertruck with V-Bucks to unlock this gargantuan road vehicle. Instead, you can earn it by completing the new Summer Road Trip Quests to celebrate the hottest time of the year.

Complete the nine quests, tick off the requirements, and you can get yourself a Tesla Cybertruck for free—and I don’t think any of us saw this coming. What is more predictable is that the vehicle is accessible straight away through the Fortnite Shop.

According to Epic: “The Tesla Cybertruck Bundle and Beast Mode Boost are not exclusive to Fortnite Summer Road Trip and Rocket League Summer Road Trip, as they’ll be purchasable in the Fortnite Shop starting August 6 with v30.40.”

As well as the original silver and grey color palette associated with the car, you can also customize it to fit your eye better, and scare other players into submission. The Tesla Cybertruck Bundle comes with the following: Tesla Cybertruck Car Body, CyberCamo Cybertruck Decal, Matte Black Cybertruck Decal, Stainless Steel Cybertruck Decal, OMG Cybertruck Decal, and Cyber Wheels.

From “OMG” to “Matte Black” and even “Cybercamo,” the Cybertruck is versatile in its color combinations and has plenty of room for you to chop and change as you see fit.

One of the most eye-catching details of the Tesla Cybertruck is the back-left window. In a tribute to the now-famous Cybertruck reveal failure, the window is shattered, paying homage to the famous testing blunder where the back-left window was smashed.

The Cybertruck is one of the many new additions in the Fortnite v30.30 update, and the Cybertruck is now in Rocket League, too.

