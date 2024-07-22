Fortnite, Rocket League adding Tesla Cybertruck that looks dumber than your Twitter timeline

If you’ve ever wanted to drive around in a car that looks like something a kindergartener would doodle while eating crayons, I have great news for you: Fortnite and Rocket League are both giving you that opportunity.

Both Epic Games titles have confirmed the imminent arrival of the Tesla Cybertruck, with Rocket League confirming the arrival tomorrow (July 23), and it’s widely expected Fortnite will follow suit in tomorrow’s v30.30 update.

Straight from your PS2. Image via Epic Games

Whether you’re planning to score goals or chase down the zone, the Tesla Cybertruck is there for you to get behind the wheel of—but it will undoubtedly come at a price, because Elon Musk gives nothing away for free apart from his horrendous takes on social media.

Never has a real-life vehicle looked better suited to a video game than the Cybertruck, which even has a name that sounds like something you’d see in a gritty sci-fi RPG. The problem is it looks more like a PS2 or original Xbox rendering than something for a current-gen console. It should, however, provide you with encouragement in your game. If you enter a match in Rocket League and see someone using the Cybertruck, that’s your cue to step things up a gear and dominate.

In Fortnite, meanwhile, I propose the community creates a sort of PvPvE environment where at the start of the match, everyone gets into a car and whoever is in a Cybertruck gets eliminated by the rest of the lobby before normal practice resumes.

I’m not going to sit here and write a list of 100 cars that should have been added to Fortnite and Rocket League before this monstrosity, although it would be easy, but for anyone interested, check out its arrival in either game tomorrow.

I can’t promise I, and the rest of society, won’t judge you—it will only be the second-worst thing you can buy after an X Premium membership.

