All four members of Metallica have made their way into Fortnite. The heavy metal sensations are present throughout many different gameplay modes and there’s also a sizeable collection of Metallica skins you can obtain.

There’s usually only one or two icon skins to collect in each Fortnite Festival season, but this time, there’s an entire band. This means it can be tricky to figure out how to obtain them all, so here’s how to get all Metallica skins in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Metallica skins and how to get them

There are eight Metallica skins you can unlock in Fortnite. The process for getting some of them is different from the rest, so here’s how to get every Metallica skin in Fortnite.

Name Appearance How to get James Hetfield Obtained from the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass. He is the 11th and final prize unlocked once you reach 11,000 points. Lars Ulrich Unlocks automatically once you purchase the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass for 1,800 V-Bucks. Kirk Hammett Obtained from the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass. He is the ninth prize and is unlocked once you reach 9,000 points. Robert Trujillo Obtained from the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass. He is the second prize and is unlocked once you reach 2,000 points. Puppet Master James Can be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16. Puppet Master Lars Can be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16. Puppet Master Kirk Can be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16. Puppet Master Robert Can be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16.

The regular skins for Metallica are obtained through the season four Festival Pass, while the special Puppet Master skins are only available through the shop and cost V-Bucks. The prices of the shop skins aren’t known yet, but past icons generally cost about 1,500 for one skin and around 1,600 to 3,000 for bundles that include various accessories.

Now that you know how to unlock all eight skins, you can get ready to attend the Metallica concerts in Fortnite as one of the members. Metallica’s reign does mean Billie Eilish’s time as the lead icon is over, but you can still get one of her skins in the shop when it returns. This is also the case for past Festival icons like The Weeknd and Lady Gaga.

