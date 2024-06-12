Metallica in Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

How to get all Metallica skins in Fortnite

Add the rock legends to your locker.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 03:11 pm

All four members of Metallica have made their way into Fortnite. The heavy metal sensations are present throughout many different gameplay modes and there’s also a sizeable collection of Metallica skins you can obtain.

Recommended Videos

There’s usually only one or two icon skins to collect in each Fortnite Festival season, but this time, there’s an entire band. This means it can be tricky to figure out how to obtain them all, so here’s how to get all Metallica skins in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Metallica skins and how to get them

The Metallica festival pass in Fortnite.
I hope you’re ready to jam out. Image via Epic Games

There are eight Metallica skins you can unlock in Fortnite. The process for getting some of them is different from the rest, so here’s how to get every Metallica skin in Fortnite.

NameAppearanceHow to get
James HetfieldObtained from the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass. He is the 11th and final prize unlocked once you reach 11,000 points.
Lars UlrichLars from Metallica in Fortnite. Unlocks automatically once you purchase the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass for 1,800 V-Bucks.
Kirk HammettObtained from the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass. He is the ninth prize and is unlocked once you reach 9,000 points.
Robert TrujilloObtained from the premium reward track on the Fortnite Festival season four pass. He is the second prize and is unlocked once you reach 2,000 points.
Puppet Master JamesCan be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16.
Puppet Master LarsCan be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16.
Puppet Master KirkCan be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16.
Puppet Master RobertPuppet Master Robert from Metallica in Fortnite.Can be purchased from the item shop from June 13 to Aug. 16.

The regular skins for Metallica are obtained through the season four Festival Pass, while the special Puppet Master skins are only available through the shop and cost V-Bucks. The prices of the shop skins aren’t known yet, but past icons generally cost about 1,500 for one skin and around 1,600 to 3,000 for bundles that include various accessories.

Now that you know how to unlock all eight skins, you can get ready to attend the Metallica concerts in Fortnite as one of the members. Metallica’s reign does mean Billie Eilish’s time as the lead icon is over, but you can still get one of her skins in the shop when it returns. This is also the case for past Festival icons like The Weeknd and Lady Gaga.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter