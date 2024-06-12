When is the Metallica Fortnite concert?

Fortnite Festival’s season four icons are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame superstars Metallica. And they’re finally bringing back live concerts with six Metallica shows set to run right in Fortnite.

It’s been a long time since there’s been a concert in Fortnite, with the last one being Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour in August 2021. Now, Metallica is fully ready to take the stage and bring back these epic events, so here’s when the Metallica concert is running in Fortnite.

All Metallica Fortnite concert times and dates

Witness the rock legends take the stage. Image via Epic Games

There are six Metallica concerts running across two days in June. The exact days and times you can hop into Fortnite to experience the concerts yourself are as follows.

June 22, 2024 1pm CT 4pm CT 10pm CT

June 23, 2024 9am CT 1pm CT 4pm CT



Although the concerts all start at this exact time, the show stays on Fortnite’s Discover screen for 30 minutes each time. This means you can still jump in late and enjoy the full show as long as you do so within 30 minutes after the show begins.

This special live event is called Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. and features a total of six popular songs. Epic Games also said it will feature “gameplay that matches the intensity” of the songs, so the concert seems to be pretty interactive too.

The Metallica concerts will be here shortly, but there’s still lots to do in the meantime. If you’re looking for a rock and roll experience, grabbing a War Bus is the way to go since these special vehicles are always blasting rock hits. They’re usually closely following the bosses in their Mythic cars, so you can also get lots of powerful loot while working on this task.

Rock and roll your way to a victory. Image via Epic Games

You also might consider visiting Loot Island while you still can since the Metallica content is going to turn this island into a concert venue. In regular matches, Metallica will appear on this island around halfway through the match to play some epic tunes.

When they appear on the floating Metallica Loot Island, you can rock out with them to capture this location. This also means you can still experience part of their music magic even if you can’t make it to any of the epic concert events, although the Loot Island experience won’t be the same.

