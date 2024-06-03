All boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

One of the most challenging but rewarding endeavors you can tackle in Fortnite is taking on bosses. In Chapter Five, season three, there are a few bosses you need to know how to find.

Defeating bosses unlocks not only their powerful Medallions but also gets you some strong Mythic gear to use. If you want to take on these foes and claim their loot for yourself, you need to know all the boss locations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

All Medallion boss locations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

There are three bosses you can battle in Chapter Five, season three of Fortnite, including Megalo Don, the Machinist, and Ringmaster Scarr. They all have one fixed location near the south end of the map, but two of them may also appear wandering around the map, which makes finding them a bit tricky.

The easiest way to locate all three bosses is by finding their signature Medallion marker icon on the map.

Megalo Don location in Fortnite

Megalo Don can always be found either:

At Brutal Beachhead .

. Traveling around the map.

When he’s at the fixed location of Brutal Beachhead, he hangs around the inside of the massive metal shark ship located there. You can usually find him near the bottom floor, but he does sometimes wander up the stairs to the higher levels. It’s usually best to listen or look around for his displayed dialogue to track him down since he’s generally quite loud.

If Megalo Don is instead out and wandering the map, you need to locate his Medallion marker to determine where he is. His icon is a golden skull and he can be found anywhere if he’s choosing to wander instead of hanging at his fixed location.

While wandering the map, Megalo Don stays in his Mythic car and is followed by an Armored Battle Bus. You have to knock down his full shield bar to get him to hop out and directly fight you in battle.

Once defeated, Megalo Don drops his Medallion, his Nitro Fists, and his Combat Shotgun. He’s the only boss who drops two Mythic weapons when defeated.

The Machinist location in Fortnite

You can always find the Machinist either:

At Redline Rig .

. Wandering around the map.

She functions about the same as Megalo Don, which means you never know whether she’ll choose to stay stationed at Redline Rig or set out to explore the world. You can determine where she is by locating her gear Medallion marker.

If she’s at Redline Rig, you can find the Machinist in the massive central room near the top middle of the building. This is the open area surrounded by massive Nitro tanks and she doesn’t ever wander far from this spot unless she’s engaged in a battle.

When she’s wandering the map, the Machinist can choose to venture around anywhere she likes. She drives her Mythic car and is closely followed by an entourage of NPCs in an Armored Battle Bus just like Megalo Don. Locating her gear icon is the only way to track her down.

The Machinist drops her Medallion and Combat Assault Rifle after you vanquish her in battle.

Ringmaster Scarr location in Fortnite

Ringmaster Scarr is a unique boss because her location is permanently fixed, which means you can always find her overseeing the chaos of the Nitrodome. Her Medallion marker is a lion head icon that always stays on the Nitrodome until she’s defeated.

She’s also a special boss to beat because you can’t take her on right away. Instead, you have to survive in the Nitrodome until the timer is up, at which point you can find Ringmaster Scarr hanging out on the balcony overlooking the area.

The Nitrodome is packed with dangerous traps and oftentimes has lots of other players too, so it’s crucial you have a powerful car equipped with vehicle mods before attempting this trial. Luckily for players, you can usually find cars in the Nitrodome plus mod boxes, which means you can land here and take her on right away if you act fast.

When Ringmaster Scarr is defeated, she drops her Medallion and Boom Bolt for you to collect.

