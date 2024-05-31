The most powerful tools you can get in Fortnite are Mythic weapons, but actually obtaining them is never an easy task. One of these weapons is Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun.

Shotguns are useful for dealing heavy damage against enemies and this one is especially strong when used correctly. Because of this, you need to know how to get and use Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun in Fortnite.

How to get Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun in Fortnite

He’s a pretty formidable foe to face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun in Fortnite, you need to find and beat Megalo Don. The only way you can earn this Mythic weapon is by defeating him in battle so you can claim it from him since he otherwise walks around using it himself.

Megalo Don is never tied to one specific location, which can make this process a bit tricky. In each match, he may either be stationed at Brutal Beachhead or wandering around the map while driving his car.

Regardless of where he is, you can always pinpoint Megalo Don’s exact location by locating his Medallion icon. All three bosses have a special icon and Megalo Don’s is a skull that looks like his mask.

The Medallion marker is light gold in color, which oftentimes makes it tough to spot on the map, especially when Megalo Don is hanging out around the south end of it. Because of this, make sure you scan for him carefully if you want to fight him to claim his Combat Shotgun.

When he’s stationary, he’s always at this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix By Dot Esports

Depending on whether Megalo Don is stationed at Brutal Beachhead or driving around the map in his car, the process for taking him down so you can claim his Combat Shotgun looks different. Either way, your ultimate goal is to defeat him so he drops his loot.

When he’s stationary, you can just take him out like you would any other player, although he is decently powerful, which means you need some solid gear. But when he’s on the move, you have to be a bit more strategic. Using a vehicle with mods is generally best here, although I’ve also found it pretty effective to just jump on the Armored Battle Bus loaded with henchmen that follows him around the map and use the turrets there to take him down.

As soon as you successfully beat him in battle, Megalo Don drops a few items for you to loot. This includes the Combat Shotgun you’re after plus Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists and his Medallion that gives you unlimited Nitro. You can also grab his nearly unstoppable Mythic car.

How to use Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun in Fortnite

Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun works just like the regular Combat Shotgun, which means you use it exactly like you use any other gun in Fortnite. Shotguns are generally most effective at dealing damage when you’re decently close to opponents and use Shells for ammo.

