Gambit standing with the Machinist in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to get and use the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

She's a tough foe to face.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 24, 2024 12:44 pm

The Mythic weapons in Fortnite offer powerful abilities you can use to eliminate enemies and seize a victory royale. One such weapon is the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

Recommended Videos

This is one of the most powerful and deadly guns you can get your hands on. It’s not an easy weapon to find, though. Here’s precisely how to get and use The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite.

How to get the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite

Fighting the Machinist in Fortnite.
You can only claim her weapon after defeating her in a boss battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite, you need to find and beat the Machinist. She runs a Nitro refinery at Redline Rig, meaning you can generally find her hanging around this area, although she’s not completely tied to one specific location, which can make tracking her down tricky.

Each time you load into a game, there are two possible locations where you can find the Machinist. You can determine exactly where she is by looking for her signature gear Medallion marker.

The Machinist might be inside the massive building at Redline Rig. When she’s at this location, you can find her in the central hub of the building near a bunch of active Nitro machines. The spot she hangs out at is high up on the map and can be tough to get to if you land down on the ground, so try to land higher up at this location if you want to battle her.

A Fortnite map with the location of Redline Rig marked.
Search for her signature gear icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The other location where you may find the Machinist is traveling anywhere around the map in a Convoy. If she’s out and about, the only way to track her down is by searching for her gear Medallion icon on the map and venturing towards it.

She’s always on the move when she’s out exploring which means her gear icon is too. Depending on where she’s located, it can sometimes be tough to find her icon, so try and search for moving objects on the map if you’re having trouble spotting her.

The Machinist gear icon near Lavish Lair in Fortnite.
When she’s wandering around, it can be tricky to find her icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Although the Machinist’s location isn’t fixed, I’ve found her at Redline Rig in most matches so far. Her location is always random, though, so be ready to check the map to find where she is as soon as the Battle Bus takes off.

If you want to claim other Mythic weapons to go with this one, you can also collect Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists and Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt. With all three in your arsenal, you’ll truly be unstoppable.

How to use the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle is just a more powerful variant of the regular Combat Assault Rifle, which means you use it just like any other gun in Fortnite. This type of weapon is most effective in medium-range to long-range combat situations and uses Medium Bullets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Punching using Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Nuka Cola drinking FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Psylocke, Gambit, Rogue, and The Dark Phoenix are back in the Fortnite store.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Cale Michael and others Cale Michael and others May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Punching using Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Nuka Cola drinking FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Psylocke, Gambit, Rogue, and The Dark Phoenix are back in the Fortnite store.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Cale Michael and others Cale Michael and others May 24, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.