How to get and use the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The Mythic weapons in Fortnite offer powerful abilities you can use to eliminate enemies and seize a victory royale. One such weapon is the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

This is one of the most powerful and deadly guns you can get your hands on. It’s not an easy weapon to find, though. Here’s precisely how to get and use The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite.

How to get the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite

You can only claim her weapon after defeating her in a boss battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite, you need to find and beat the Machinist. She runs a Nitro refinery at Redline Rig, meaning you can generally find her hanging around this area, although she’s not completely tied to one specific location, which can make tracking her down tricky.

Each time you load into a game, there are two possible locations where you can find the Machinist. You can determine exactly where she is by looking for her signature gear Medallion marker.

The Machinist might be inside the massive building at Redline Rig. When she’s at this location, you can find her in the central hub of the building near a bunch of active Nitro machines. The spot she hangs out at is high up on the map and can be tough to get to if you land down on the ground, so try to land higher up at this location if you want to battle her.

Search for her signature gear icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The other location where you may find the Machinist is traveling anywhere around the map in a Convoy. If she’s out and about, the only way to track her down is by searching for her gear Medallion icon on the map and venturing towards it.

She’s always on the move when she’s out exploring which means her gear icon is too. Depending on where she’s located, it can sometimes be tough to find her icon, so try and search for moving objects on the map if you’re having trouble spotting her.

When she’s wandering around, it can be tricky to find her icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Although the Machinist’s location isn’t fixed, I’ve found her at Redline Rig in most matches so far. Her location is always random, though, so be ready to check the map to find where she is as soon as the Battle Bus takes off.

If you want to claim other Mythic weapons to go with this one, you can also collect Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists and Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt. With all three in your arsenal, you’ll truly be unstoppable.

How to use the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle is just a more powerful variant of the regular Combat Assault Rifle, which means you use it just like any other gun in Fortnite. This type of weapon is most effective in medium-range to long-range combat situations and uses Medium Bullets.

