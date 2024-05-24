What do the new Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 do?

Medallions are hard to come by in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, as they require you to take on the toughest opponents on the island. The rewards, however, are easily worth the task at hand.

There are three Medallions you can get your hands on during Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. These Medallions will drop from one of three bosses: Megalo Don, Ringmaster Scarr, and the Machinist. All three bosses are tough enemies, and even reaching these bosses will be no easy challenge, as tons of players during a given match will go after them instantly.

If you’re not sure which boss to go after first, perhaps you should learn what each Medallion offers you.

What does a Medallion do in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3?

The Machinist better hope they’re already in their car. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Medallion acquired by defeating a boss provides a passive buff unique to the specific Medallion, as well as access to the garage where the bosses’ cars are. After picking up a Medallion, the garage’s location will ping on your map.

By defeating Ringmaster Scarr and getting their medallion, you will gain a passive that enables increased damage and infinite ammo on your weapons. You will notice an infinity symbol where your ammo reserves would be (you still have to reload clips when they are empty).

If Megalo Don or the Machinist spawn at a specific location and are not already traveling in their vehicle, you can acquire access to their garage if you defeat them. Ringmaster Scarr always spawns at the Nitrodrome, so defeating them always rewards you with access to their special vehicle.

You are not limited to a single Medallion, so you could travel across the map and take down all three and acquire all three Medallions if you so choose.

