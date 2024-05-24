How to get and use Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

If you’re nostalgic about TNTina’s explosive bow from the past, Fortnite has added a new variant called Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt in Chapter Five, season three.

Unlike the traditional Boom Bolt, Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt offers more damage and can be used to easily kill your enemies. While it only has four shots in its chamber until it needs to be reloaded, the level of accuracy and explosive punch the weapon brings to the table is tough for any other weapon in Fortnite to match. But where can you find this weapon?

Where is Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three?

Here is where you’ll find Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite. Remix by Dot Esports

You can find Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt at the Nitrodrome point of interest after you defeat Ringmaster Scarr. It will help if you wait to lure her out as the game will ask you to survive the Nitrodrome event, where vehicles can be used to race and perform stunts in the arena.

You can either hide or drive a vehicle in the venue, but after some time, the Ringmaster NPC boss should spawn at the top of the location with her henchmen. She has a shield and health bar, just like other bosses, and you’ll have to deplete her health if you want to get your hands on Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt.

Finish the Nitrodome event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you manage to take her down, you can pick up her medallion, her Mythic weapon called Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt, and even get her modded, nitro-fied vehicle by using the medallion if she is not out on her convoy.

How to use Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three?

Ringmaster Scarr is ready for battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take aim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt deals excessive splash damage to enemies, making it the perfect choice for taking down builds and vehicles since it can easily blow them up. The weapon’s fast wind-up also allows it to be a good medium-range weapon that can punish players hiding behind cover like a typical explosive weapon.

Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt offers impeccable accuracy and timed explosions that could be disastrous to play against in the last game. The weapon’s only drawback, though, is its limited ammo capacity. But with the medallion, you’ll have unlimited ammo, so that mitigates this problem.

Next, you can also try to get your hands on other Mythic weapons like the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

