How to get and use Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The Boom Bolt first became available in Fortnite during Chapter Five, season three. This powerful crossbow is perfect for taking down vehicles and using it becomes a priority for many players during a match.

When a new season rolls around, I prioritize testing the unvaulted and new weapons to get a feel for the meta. Considering my love for crossbows and explosives, I knew I had to try the Boom Bolt after seeing it for the first time, so my search began instantly after installing the latest update.

Where to get and use Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

New weapons tend to be in high demand, so consider running away to safety after getting a Boom Bolt. Image via Epic Games

You can get a Boom Bolt everywhere on the Fortnite Chapter Five, season three map because it appears as ground loot and inside chests. While doing your regular looting, you can easily find the Rare and Epic variants of the Boom Bolt.

But if you want to find the Legendary Boom Bolt, you need to find Ringmaster on the Fortnite map and defeat him. When Ringmaster goes down, he drops a Legendary Boom Bolt.

To use the Boom Bolt in Fortnite, you can simply equip it from your inventory and start aiming/firing around. Overall, the best way to use the Boom Bolt looks to be on vehicles and buildings. It has a fast reload time, so I could overwhelm hiding opponents with the Boom Bolt and rush them down while being infused with Nitro.

In another match, I was the player hiding around and I started getting bombarded by Boom Bolts. As my cover ran thin, another opponent performed an Uppercut and then landed an Air Punch on me with Nitro Fists, so it gets quite creative out there.

