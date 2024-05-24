Fortnite Wrecked season featured characters.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

How to get and use Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

It's all around you.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 24, 2024 09:45 am

The Boom Bolt first became available in Fortnite during Chapter Five, season three. This powerful crossbow is perfect for taking down vehicles and using it becomes a priority for many players during a match.

Recommended Videos

When a new season rolls around, I prioritize testing the unvaulted and new weapons to get a feel for the meta. Considering my love for crossbows and explosives, I knew I had to try the Boom Bolt after seeing it for the first time, so my search began instantly after installing the latest update.

Where to get and use Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

Boom Bolt in Fortnite on an orange background.
New weapons tend to be in high demand, so consider running away to safety after getting a Boom Bolt. Image via Epic Games

You can get a Boom Bolt everywhere on the Fortnite Chapter Five, season three map because it appears as ground loot and inside chests. While doing your regular looting, you can easily find the Rare and Epic variants of the Boom Bolt.

But if you want to find the Legendary Boom Bolt, you need to find Ringmaster on the Fortnite map and defeat him. When Ringmaster goes down, he drops a Legendary Boom Bolt.

To use the Boom Bolt in Fortnite, you can simply equip it from your inventory and start aiming/firing around. Overall, the best way to use the Boom Bolt looks to be on vehicles and buildings. It has a fast reload time, so I could overwhelm hiding opponents with the Boom Bolt and rush them down while being infused with Nitro.

In another match, I was the player hiding around and I started getting bombarded by Boom Bolts. As my cover ran thin, another opponent performed an Uppercut and then landed an Air Punch on me with Nitro Fists, so it gets quite creative out there.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Leaping into the air using Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
throwing splash fn
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chaptive five, season three.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Leaping into the air using Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
throwing splash fn
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use Nitro Splash in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chaptive five, season three.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.