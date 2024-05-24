Nitro Splash in Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

How to damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Witness the power of Nitro in Fortnite.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 24, 2024 07:15 am

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three introduces new quests, and one of them requires you to damage opponents while infused with Nitro.

Recommended Videos

When I first saw this quest, I couldn’t think of an item that would grant me Nitro status off the top of my head. For the answer, I had to check all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, and the answer was right there—Nitro Splash.

How do you damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three?

I wouldn’t say no to a splash of nitro. Image via Epic Games

To damage opponents while infused with Nitro, you first need to find and use a Nitro Splash item in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Nitro Splash is a new consumable you can find as ground loot and inside loot boxes, or it can also drop from other players who have it in their inventories.

Once you have a Nitro Splash in your inventory:

  • Save it until you run into an opponent.
  • Use the Nitro Splash and you’ll be infused with Nitro.
  • Start dealing damage to your opponent whilst affected by Nitro.

Deal enough damage with the Nitro buff active to complete the challenge. Aside from the quest, you can also use Nitro Splash on vehicles, making it a versatile consumable item. When you use a Nitro Splash on yourself, you can also run on water, which is fun to use tactically.

As you complete challenges, you unlock new skins, styles, and cosmetics in Fortnite’s Chapter Five season three battle pass. Considering Epic Games even introduced a Lethal Company skin in Fortnite, it looks like quite a few new skins will be in high demand throughout the season.

If you’re a true collector, you should have enough time to gather all the season exclusives until Fortnite Chapter Five, season three ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Megalo Don and his vehicle in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Read Article How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Machinist and her car in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 24, 2024
Read Article How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chapter five, season 3.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Megalo Don and his vehicle in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Read Article How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Machinist and her car in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 24, 2024
Read Article How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
A loading screen earned in Fortnite chapter five, season 3.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 24, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.