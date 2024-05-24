How to damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three introduces new quests, and one of them requires you to damage opponents while infused with Nitro.

When I first saw this quest, I couldn’t think of an item that would grant me Nitro status off the top of my head. For the answer, I had to check all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, and the answer was right there—Nitro Splash.

How do you damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three?

I wouldn’t say no to a splash of nitro. Image via Epic Games

To damage opponents while infused with Nitro, you first need to find and use a Nitro Splash item in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Nitro Splash is a new consumable you can find as ground loot and inside loot boxes, or it can also drop from other players who have it in their inventories.

Once you have a Nitro Splash in your inventory:

Save it until you run into an opponent.

Use the Nitro Splash and you’ll be infused with Nitro.

Start dealing damage to your opponent whilst affected by Nitro.

Deal enough damage with the Nitro buff active to complete the challenge. Aside from the quest, you can also use Nitro Splash on vehicles, making it a versatile consumable item. When you use a Nitro Splash on yourself, you can also run on water, which is fun to use tactically.

As you complete challenges, you unlock new skins, styles, and cosmetics in Fortnite’s Chapter Five season three battle pass. Considering Epic Games even introduced a Lethal Company skin in Fortnite, it looks like quite a few new skins will be in high demand throughout the season.

If you’re a true collector, you should have enough time to gather all the season exclusives until Fortnite Chapter Five, season three ends.

