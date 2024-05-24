lethal company with fortnite logo
How to get the Lethal Company skin in Fortnite

Lethal Company, until the day I die.
In one of the more unlikely crossovers, Fortnite and Lethal Company are seemingly teaming up to deliver an epic bundle that, hopefully, pleases the Company.

Lethal Company was arguably 2023’s indie breakout hit—following in the footsteps of Among Us—delivering an innovative multiplayer experience full of thrills, spills, and many kills. The horror title took off and has prompted requests for it to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

But one thing most people didn’t see coming was a tie-in with Fortnite. Not only is the game being recognized in Epic’s free-to-play shooter, but a complete bundle was leaked.

Do we know how to unlock the Lethal Company skin in Fortnite?

Old Bird stationary beside the Home Base on Embrion
Removing the Apparatus will wake the Old Birds early. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We do not know how to unlock the Lethal Company skin for Fortnite because it only recently leaked; however, we expect it to be part of an exclusive bundle sometime in the future.

Courtesy of renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter), we have seen the Lethal Company x Fortnite collaboration in the works—and it looks like it’s worth all the loot and being sucked out into space, to be honest.

You can check out the leaked contents below.

The bundle appears to come with a fully-fledged Lethal Company worker’s uniform skin, a Stop sign pickaxe, and the iconic oxygen tank as a backpack. As usual, it will probably cost 2,000 to 3,000 V-Bucks and be a featured listing in the store when it arrives.

It doesn’t look to be arriving with Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, so we’ll keep an eye out for future updates to see when the Lethal Company and Fortnite crossover should be happening—iFireMonkey’s datamines are pretty much spot on after all.

Keep checking back for developments on what is sure to be one of the most popular skins in a long time. For now, check out how to get the Wastelander Magneto skin and the Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin.

