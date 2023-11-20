Even if we all meet the quota?

Horror games are best shared with friends, but if you are a PS5 or Xbox console owner only, that means you are out of the fun in Lethal Company until further notice. The indie co-op horror game was launched in early access exclusively for PC.

Lethal Company unites survival horror, corporate pressure, scrap gathering, and strategy, all in one game. You work for the Company, which might be more brutal than the abandoned places you’ll explore to meet the quota.

Is Lethal Company coming to Xbox or PS5? – Answered

Meeting the quota is all I can think about. Image via Zeekerss

There is no indication Lethal Company will be ported to any console, whether it be Xbox or PlayStation consoles. The developer Zeekerss hasn’t said anything about releasing the game to Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5.

Considering it’s an indie game developed by only one person, it’s unlikely the game will come to other platforms any time soon. Lethal Company is still in early access and Zeekerss is probably more focused on finishing the game for a full release.

With the success of Lethal Company, players can hope for Xbox and PlayStation console releases as the game gets more recognition on Steam, but porting a PC game to either Xbox or PlayStation consoles is a whole ordeal.

It’s two completely different systems and a lot of work for just one person to develop. Zeekerss would probably need more developers and financial support to release Lethal Company to both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.