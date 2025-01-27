How to find Lost Chests in Aloft

As you explore the floating islands in Aloft, you’ll quickly realize there’s more to these landscapes than meets the eye. Scattered across the terrain are countless stones, and while many serve as simple crafting materials, others hide secrets waiting to be uncovered.

What are the X-shaped stones in Aloft?

X marks the spot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

BOOM: Treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On your journey, you might stumble upon stones arranged in patterns like an X, and you’re right to be suspicious, but you may have also missed a few secrets on past islands you’ve visited. If you see stones in an X-shape, a circle, or an arrow, get your dorkip tool out. Unlike the much more common W-shaped or single stones, these formations mark the locations of buried treasure. Each pattern requires a slightly different approach to uncover the Lost Chest hidden beneath.

Formation How to uncover the Lost Chest X-shaped rocks Use your dorkip tool to stab directly at the ground where the stones meet in the center of the X. A Lost Chest will emerge over the top of the stones. Circular rocks Dig up the turf in the center of the circle using your dorkip. The chest will always fill the central space. Arrow-shaped rocks Use your dorkip to create a straight line of disturbed dirt from the arrow’s tip to the opposite side of the island. You’ll cross the chest’s location at some point, revealing it. Alternatively, search for other arrows on the island and dig between them to locate the chest. There are usually four arrows that point towards the center where the chest is.

Each of these formations requires a bit of patience and careful positioning, but the rewards make it worthwhile. While the X, circle, and arrow formations are the most common of the Lost Chest stone formations you’ll see, there are a few other places where Lost Chests might be buried. These include:

Digging between stones arranged in a square formation.

formation. Searching around single flowers that seem out of place, particularly those with no other plants or flowers nearby.

that seem out of place, particularly those with no other plants or flowers nearby. Exploring the ground near large pillar-like rocks arranged in a triangle.

These hidden treasures often blend into the environment, so look for anything unusual or out of place.

What you can find in Lost Chests

Finding these chests is always fruitful! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lost Chests often contain valuable items that can give you an edge in your adventures. Among the rarer finds are Mykter Fungicide and Windstone Crystals, both of which are highly sought after for their unique applications. Mykter Fungicide is crucial for healing animals affected by corruption, while Windstone Crystals are integral to crafting advanced items and decor for your island home.

You may also come across:

Flour

Glasswort

Hardstone

Leaf Cloth

Salt

Small Plants

Anything is possible, really, but these are some of the items I’ve come across while treasure hunting.

How to use Stones in Aloft

The common stone formation, no treasure here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll likely gather a huge collection of stones in your quest for Lost Chests. Luckily, Aloft offers plenty of crafting options to make use of them. Stones are one of the game’s most versatile resources, from tools and structures to decorative items and functional crafting stations. Below is a list of everything you can create using stones, arranged alphabetically for easy reference:

All Stone building recipes (such as the Stone Rounded Door Frame and Stone Foundation)

All Stone tools

Antidote Brewing Still

Beacons

Campfire

Chimes

Fireplace

Fungicide Brewing Still

Granary

Leaf-Floater

Millstone

Pigment Pool

Pottery Wheel

Research Lab

Sharp Stone

Spinner

Stone Farming Plots

Stone Plant Pot

Table-Map

Teapot

Upgrade Station Frame

Windstone Crystal Lamp

Worm Box (which is also the only craftable item that needs a Worm, so be sure to check out our Aloft insect guide)

Hunting for Lost Chests in Aloft is as rewarding as it is exciting. By paying more attention to the stones you’re picking up as you explore, you’ll uncover hidden treasures and enjoy more of the mysteries of the civilization that came before you. Along the way, you’ll also gather enough stones to have an island dedicated to their storage!

