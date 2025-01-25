All Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 Classes tier list

There are multiple classes in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2, and they all provide unique benefits and let you adopt diverse playstyles.

You start with only four classes in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2: Warrior, Ranger, Wizard, and Paladin. You can unlock three more classes (Rogue, Warlock, and Sorcerer) from the Dark Citadel as you progress through the different areas and recruit them to your town. All classes share a title bonus where each character you create gives a team-wide buff. If you’re confused about which classes are best for defeating the bosses and completing your runs in the early game, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you know about all the classes you play in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 Classes tier list

There are seven classes to choose from and find your perfect class to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This complete Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 class tier list also considers the title bonus. You can put different specializations as your class reaches level ten to tailor your kits to your liking, but this tier list does factor that into the evaluation.

S-Tier: Ranger and Warlock

The Ranger is the most accessible and powerful class you can play in the early game. It likes to maintain its distance from the enemies, which keeps you healthy and goes a long way to sustain yourself and take down more enemies in your runs. You can kite the bulkier enemies easily and use the trap against tougher opposition.

You can unlock the Ranger as soon as you start the game, so you can start leveling it up immediately without waiting to get in your runs. The only downside is the Ranger could fall flat in tight spaces when it doesn’t have the time to set up the traps to deal with high-level enemies in the dungeons. Still, you can also make the character stronger to deal with this weakness, making it a well-rounded pick.

Another powerful class is the Warlock, who you unlock during your runs in the Temple. Warlock has a powerful slow ability and a ritual ability, which deals with massive AoE ability as long you stay in it, which is amazing to kite out big enemies, who’re looking to swarm you. The Warlock is also good in boss fights and you’ll find yourself easily defeating bosses with this class. It also has the Drain essence, which you more tankier and gives you mana to sustain your abilities.

A-Tier: Sorcerer and Paladin

The Sorcerer primarily deals heavy lightning damage to enemies. The spells take care of the AoE to clear enemy camps and your single beam of lighting is a good attack against bosses. The Sorcerer also has high resistance to elemental damage and high crit ability chance at a manageable mana cost. The trick to having a good Sorcerer is using your abilities to take down enemies from a distance and let your attacks be the supporting damage to kill the survivors before they reach closer to you.

The Paladin is the only healer in the game, so having one in your team is a no-brainer. Apart from his AoE heals, he doesn’t deal much damage, which mostly makes him a liability in solo runs, even with its strong physical damage ability. This means the best way to use the Paladin is with other damage-based characters. Paladins also have a mana regen ability, which allows them to tank more damage and keep their team healthy.

If you are interested in the class, check out our guide on the best Paladin build

B-Tier: Wizard and Warrior

The Wizard is amazing at dealing damage from a distance, just like the Ranger, but its passive allows you to take more damage as well through the barrier. The Arcane Intellect ability increases your firepower and mana regeneration, making it amazing to use against late-game bosses. However, with great damage comes a slower auto attack, which can easily mean your death if you ever run out of the mana.

The Warrior is a straightforward character: Swing your axes to kill your enemies. It doesn’t have the best damage; instead, its strength lies in its sustain. The early-game experience can be rough if you find yourself in the middle of an enemy ambush, but its sustain gets better when you level up the class, letting you tank almost anything in the late-game. Its ability is also team-based, so you won’t be able to utilize it the best if you’re playing solo, which makes it significantly weaker for most players if you haven’t leveled him up.

C-Tier: Rogue

The Rogue is a sneaky assassin who deals heavy damage but consumes a ton of mana, making him a sitting duck if he ever runs dry. He has speed and evasion in his kit, but he’ll find himself in danger in enclosed spaces unless he can time his mana regeneration and use his abilities judiciously.

Next up, you can read our guide on Pyres in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

