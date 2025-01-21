How to unlock the Sorcerer and Dark Citadel in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

The Dark Citadel in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 is a place you’ll instantly find while starting a run in the Forest. But the key to opening it requires you to find a particular NPC who uses magic to open the doors for you.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about opening the Dark Citadel and unlocking the Sorcerer class in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

How to open and use the Dark Citadel in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

The Ice Totem is the first boss that you’ll encounter. Image via Crackshell

If you haven’t found the Dark Citadel, go toward the north direction from your town and start the run. Don’t go in the right direction as you’d usually do to clear the maps. Instead, go straight and you should eventually find the Dark Citadel, which should be locked.

To open the Dark Citadel, find and save the Architect NPC who spawns randomly in the Temple or the Crypt area. For this, you’ll need to reach at least level eight or have equivalent strength to fight enemies of that level and rescue the character. I found him in the Crypt and I had to defeat the enemies near him to rescue him and have him join my town.

Here comes the fun part. As you progress through the Forest biome and eventually beat the Ice Totem Boss, you can skip the boss and the cave directly in your next run and go to the Forest 3 area past the Goblin camp. Now, keep going through the different stages until you face the game’s next boss, the Shadow Face. Once you defeat this boss, and start your next run, you should be able the use the Citadel entrance to teleport to the Dungeon directly, which usually comes after defeating the Shadow Face boss, saving you a ton of time and energy.

Destroy the enemies in the red circles to deal damage to the boss! Image via Crackshell

To teleport to the Dungeon area from the Dark Citadel, light torches and stand in the middle of the room, which will trigger an event where a bunch of angry shadowy enemies will try to swarm you. Defeat them and you’ll get the portal to use the shortcut. You can use the shortcut without lighting any torches, and it’ll give you weaker enemies to fight to use the teleport. But if you’re looking to test your bravado and go for the big rewards, you can light up to two to reach the Dungeon area on the map. Now, you can get more rewards depending on the number of torches that you light, but the difficulty level also ramps up.

Next, defeat the Arista boss to teleport directly to the Barracks area and start your journey from that area, which is the last spot where you can teleport using the Dark Citadel. To make this jump to the Barracks, however, you will need to at least light three torches or you can do four as well and stand in the middle to find a horrifying horde of enemies to get loot and a teleport.

How to get the Sorceror in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

Once you’ve opened the doors of the Dark Citadel, you can use the skip route and you should find the Sorcerer in the hall. Interact with him, and you’ll unlock the free Sorceror class in the game for your next runs.

The Soceror gives all the characters in your guild, a title bonus where it improves their mana regeneration. This buff is increased as you level up the Soceror character by using him in your runs, which is great for your characters like Ranger and Wizard, who require a lot of mana to fight a larger horde of enemies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy