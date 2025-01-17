All console commands in Aloft and what they do

Forgot password
Aloft offers a range of console commands to tweak your gameplay, whether you’re experimenting in creative mode, navigating tricky areas, or just having a bit of fun. Be warned that commands cannot be reset, so use these at your own risk.

Table of contents

How to activate the command console in Aloft

The command console in Aloft.
The world at your fingertips… Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the console, press F1 (or Fn+F1 depending on your setup). A black, transparent overlay will appear at the top third of your screen, ready for you to type commands. Aloft’s console features an autofill option, but unless you have hours to sift through every possible input, this guide will save you the trouble.

Here’s a complete list of commands available in Aloft, organized alphabetically for easy reference. Keep in mind that X or XX indicates a number you’ll need to input, while <text> is where you’ll need to type something specific, such as “on” or “off.”

Aloft console commands

The creative on command in Aloft.
Guess I don’t need my sketchbook anymore… Screenshot by Dot Esports
CommandFunction
charfirsttimeResets your character’s first interactions (for example, your first flight or biome discovery) for music queues.
cloudtimescale XAdjusts the speed at which clouds move across the sky.
conditions <on/off>Turns condition triggers on or off.
creative onUnlocks all crafting recipes you haven’t learned. Cannot be undone.
cropgrow XSets the crop growth rate multiplier (1–100). Use “cropgrow 1” to return to default speed.
damagemultiplier XSets the damage multiplier for combat (1–100).
debug cropToggles display of crop growth percentages above planted crops.
enginetimescale X trueAdjusts the engine timescale.
exhaustiongodmode <on/off>Toggles exhaustion god mode.
fog X XAdjusts fog levels, with the first number as the minimum setting and the second as the maximum.
getplayerpositionDisplays your current coordinates.
give <item> XGrants you a specified number of an item (for example, “give paper 10” adds 10 Paper to your inventory).
godmode <on/off>Toggles invincibility mode.
heal XHeals your character.
hideuiHides the user interface.
invisible <on/off>Makes your character invisible.
killnodesRemoves all corrupted nodes on an island, including mushroom creatures. You will only get the Mykter Fibre for the two nodes, so consider that before you use this if you need more Fibre. This is a great code to avoid combat, though.
learnbluestone defaultTeaches you a random crafting recipe.
lodbias XAdjusts the level-of-detail (LOD) bias, altering environmental detail levels.
noclip <on/off> XAllows you to pass through solid objects like walls.
photomodefilters <on/off>Toggles photo mode filters.
progression XSets the number of corruption nodes destroyed. Cannot be undone. An Aloft dev warned me about using this one on Discord because it can cause problems calculating how many enemies and what type of enemies spawn.
rain XAdjusts rain intensity.
renderdistance XChanges the game’s render distance.
sailgodmode <on/off>Toggles god mode for sailing.
spawn <animals>Spawns one of each friendly animal. Use “spawn goat” or similar to spawn specific animals.
spawn <enemies>Spawns one of each enemy type, including corrupted creatures and animals.
teleport XMoves you to a specific island. Island 0 is the starter island.
time XXSets the in-game time (24-hour format).
unstuckFrees your character if they’re stuck.
vroom XAdjusts your character’s movement speed.
wind XModifies wind intensity.

If you’re worried about using any of these commands, consider having a throw-away save on Aloft where you can test them out. Alternatively, you can contact the devs of Aloft in their Discord server using the ask-devs-anything channel. They’re very friendly and respond quickly.

