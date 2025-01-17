All console commands in Aloft and what they do

Aloft offers a range of console commands to tweak your gameplay, whether you’re experimenting in creative mode, navigating tricky areas, or just having a bit of fun. Be warned that commands cannot be reset, so use these at your own risk.

How to activate the command console in Aloft

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the console, press F1 (or Fn+F1 depending on your setup). A black, transparent overlay will appear at the top third of your screen, ready for you to type commands. Aloft’s console features an autofill option, but unless you have hours to sift through every possible input, this guide will save you the trouble.

Here’s a complete list of commands available in Aloft, organized alphabetically for easy reference. Keep in mind that X or XX indicates a number you’ll need to input, while <text> is where you’ll need to type something specific, such as “on” or “off.”

Aloft console commands

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Command Function charfirsttime Resets your character’s first interactions (for example, your first flight or biome discovery) for music queues. cloudtimescale X Adjusts the speed at which clouds move across the sky. conditions <on/off> Turns condition triggers on or off. creative on Unlocks all crafting recipes you haven’t learned. Cannot be undone. cropgrow X Sets the crop growth rate multiplier (1–100). Use “cropgrow 1” to return to default speed. damagemultiplier X Sets the damage multiplier for combat (1–100). debug crop Toggles display of crop growth percentages above planted crops. enginetimescale X true Adjusts the engine timescale. exhaustiongodmode <on/off> Toggles exhaustion god mode. fog X X Adjusts fog levels, with the first number as the minimum setting and the second as the maximum. getplayerposition Displays your current coordinates. give <item> X Grants you a specified number of an item (for example, “give paper 10” adds 10 Paper to your inventory). godmode <on/off> Toggles invincibility mode. heal X Heals your character. hideui Hides the user interface. invisible <on/off> Makes your character invisible. killnodes Removes all corrupted nodes on an island, including mushroom creatures. You will only get the Mykter Fibre for the two nodes, so consider that before you use this if you need more Fibre. This is a great code to avoid combat, though. learnbluestone default Teaches you a random crafting recipe. lodbias X Adjusts the level-of-detail (LOD) bias, altering environmental detail levels. noclip <on/off> X Allows you to pass through solid objects like walls. photomodefilters <on/off> Toggles photo mode filters. progression X Sets the number of corruption nodes destroyed. Cannot be undone. An Aloft dev warned me about using this one on Discord because it can cause problems calculating how many enemies and what type of enemies spawn. rain X Adjusts rain intensity. renderdistance X Changes the game’s render distance. sailgodmode <on/off> Toggles god mode for sailing. spawn <animals> Spawns one of each friendly animal. Use “spawn goat” or similar to spawn specific animals. spawn <enemies> Spawns one of each enemy type, including corrupted creatures and animals. teleport X Moves you to a specific island. Island 0 is the starter island. time XX Sets the in-game time (24-hour format). unstuck Frees your character if they’re stuck. vroom X Adjusts your character’s movement speed. wind X Modifies wind intensity.

If you’re worried about using any of these commands, consider having a throw-away save on Aloft where you can test them out. Alternatively, you can contact the devs of Aloft in their Discord server using the ask-devs-anything channel. They’re very friendly and respond quickly.

