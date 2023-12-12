What platforms is Lethal Company available on?

When gamers think of indie games, a few titles come to their minds instantly, and Lethal Company became one of them in a matter of few months at the end of 2023. While the game isn’t widely available yet on all possible platforms, it still gathered quite a crowd.

The Lethal Company player count continues to impress, while fans who haven’t played the game themselves wonder when it will finally be available on their favorite platform.

Where to play Lethal Company

Can’t wait to suit up in new platforms? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play Lethal Company only on PC via Steam. Lethal Company isn’t available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Mac, or mobile platforms yet.

Intel Mac users can download Windows to their machines to play Lethal Company, but that won’t be an option if you’re running an Apple Silicon chip.

Will Lethal Company come to Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

Lethal Company doesn’t have any plans to expand onto other platforms yet. It’s an Early Access game, and the developer’s primary focus is on perfecting the game first before any further expansion. The game is likely to become available on consoles in the future, but there isn’t a clear timeline.

However, Lethal Company is still one of the most accessible games on the market with its low system requirements.

Will Lethal Company come to mobile?

You can’t play Lethal Company on Android or iOS devices because the game isn’t on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It’s also not possible to sideload Lethal Company since it isn’t available on mobile platforms.

While the game can still be played on mobile with the help of emulators, that isn’t an official method, and it’ll require some technical knowledge to set it up. When Lethal Company eventually decides to roll out on other platforms, I expect mobile to be on top of that list as it can introduce many new users to the game.