Top 5 games like Lethal Company: Best Indie Horror games

Are you as much a fan of Lethal Company as we are but are looking for another co-op indie horror game to play with friends?

These are the five best games like Lethal Company that are best played with friends.

The best Co-op Indie Horror games

SCP Containment Breach Multiplayer

A great game that’s free to play? Yes please. Image via Fusion Creators Studio

In my opinion, SCP Containment Breach is the best multiplayer horror game ever made, and it has many similarities to Lethal Company. The Coil-Head monster follows the exact same mechanics as SCP 173 where you have to look at the monster to stop it from killing you. Other monsters like the Bracken hold similarities to SCP 106, being one of the more intelligent organisms you can face in either game.

SCP Containment Breach is a fantastic indie horror game, filled with secrets, unique SCPs, and horror to kickstart your idle heartrate from all the Lethal Company short clips you’ve been watching on YouTube. Containment Breach has a solo and multiplayer version for you to try out if you get too scared of the roaming SCPs or the lethal nine-tailed fox units ordered to shoot anyone on sight.

The SCPs in the game are either completely terrifying or super quirky. Some SCPs can be used as tools to level up your equipment and others to transcend to another reality—while others roll around, saying “Eric” and blasting music to burst your eardrums (SCP 066).

Escape the Backrooms

How far will you go to escape the Backrooms? Image via Fancy Games

Escape the Backrooms is our next pick for top indie co-op horror games similar to Lethal Company. This game can be incredibly fun and is best experienced with friends. It is in early access, but offers around two to three hours of content depending on how good you are at solving light puzzles and evading monsters. The stories of the Backrooms are similar to the SCP creepypasta, but SCP Containment Breach has a more complicated story once you really dive in.

In my opinion, Escape the Backrooms is the best multiplayer Backrooms game. There are others on the list that are better for the atmospheric, solo experience like The Complex: Found Footage and Anemoiapolis, but Escape the Backrooms is an entertaining experience for younger and older audiences.

The goal inside the Backrooms is to try and escape when monsters reside in every room. If you are heading into the Backrooms, be sure to see it as another Facility on a random Moon that you have no-clipped through.

The Outlast Trials

We want you! Image via Red Barrels

The Outlast Trials is a quite a stretch from Lethal Company, but it offers an entertaining and challenging experience for horror fans looking for one. You’ll need to work together if you want to win. Unlike the other games on the list (aside from Containment Breach), The Outlast Trials has an ending you can continuously get depending on how good you are at the game.

The downside to this game is the low amount of updates it gets. But compared to others, the game is run by indie horror powerhouse, Red Barrels, the developer of Outlast. If you ever wondered what it would be like to face the tormented killers of the Mount Massive Asylum with friends, you might as well partake in The Outlast Trials. There aren’t a ton of similarities between the two games, but they both share the premise of surviving against hostile enemies, completing assignments, and trying to escape the evil facility that tricked you into applying.

Phasmophobia

Peer into the afterlife. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia is the most obvious pick for this list, but we had to include it for being one of the most popular multiplayer indie horror games in the recent years. While there aren’t a ton of similarities between Lethal Company and Phasmophobia, these two games are often enjoyed by the same audience. If you are intrigued or scared of the Ghost Girl the most, Phasmophobia is the game for you. Instead of focussing on monsters that you need to run away from, Phasmophobia invites you into a haunted place to investigate the threat inside.

Phasmophobia requires more strategy and critical thinking to determine the ghost type and survive the encounters. However, Phasmophobia can easily be enjoyed from a casual point of view, just like Lethal Company. If you’re bored of your Ouija board at home, have a go at Phasmophobia and see how well you and your mates do.

Demonologist

Brace yourself for jumpscares galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Clock Wizard Games

Our final pick is Demonologist. It is incredibly similar to Phasmophobia, but with the added goal to exorcise the threat within the haunted building. Demonologist offers more jumpscares and a darker, creepier atmosphere than Phasmophobia. However Phasmophobia has more polish and includes regular updates and challenges to really sink your teeth into.

But if you’re looking for some fun with your friends and to terrify them, Demonologist is a great pick for the casual playerbase looking for a scary game to pass the time on. Make scaring your friends your primary goal in Demonologist or Phasmophobia with the spirit box.