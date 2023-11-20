Can you kill Coil Head in Lethal Company?

Lethal Company pits you and a small crew against some of the most dangerous and terrifying creatures in the galaxy to make a quick buck for your Company. The Coil Head is one of the more elusive creatures that could be hunting you.

Some of the monsters you encounter in Lethal Company can be defeated or outsmarted, but the Coil Head requires a specific approach to take down. A few strategies are involved, and knowing this monster’s weakness is a huge factor. Although you might be able to outsmart it, can you kill a Coil Head in Lethal Company?

How to beat or kill a Coil Head in Lethal Company

Being chased by a Coil Head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We can confirm that you cannot defeat or kill a Coil Head in Lethal Company. You can use a stun grenade against them, but this only prevents them from moving for a short time. No weapon you can purchase from the store allows you to kill it, and you won’t be able to take it down during your match. You can, however, lock it down and keep it in place. To do this, make sure someone in your group keeps their eyes on it. The Coil Head cannot move at all if a player has eyes on it.

Although a single person can keep an eye on it and prevent it from getting to them, it’s best to use two people. The pair can switch off and make sure it never moves. The Coil Head will move around the underground bunker whenever you leave a room. It will chase down the closest player and attempt to catch them. If you have your eyes off it, things can get relatively dicey.

Some Lethal Company players may also work together to sacrifice a comrade to make sure the rest of the team gets out. It’s sometimes difficult to get out of the bunker and interact with the exit while keeping your eyes on a Coil Head. One player can interact with the exit, while the other keeps their eyes on the Coil Head, making sure it doesn’t move, but that leaves them in the bunker. Unless they can reach the exit and keep their eyes on the Coil Head, they won’t be able to make it out.

As long as at least one person in your Lethal Company group gets to the ship and exits the game, everything on the ship should return to the company building, ensuring everyone hits the profit quota.