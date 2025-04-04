Dealers are the backbone of your drug supply chain in Schedule 1, and you need to assign them customers using the dealer app on your phone to passively generate money.
While Schedule 1 allows you to add any customer to your dealers, it’s inefficient for them to travel from one part of the city to another due to your default selections. You’ll realize that the dealers aren’t selling your product fast enough to your customers and cannot clear the stock and earn back the money you invested in making that stuff. However, there is a way to find the ideal customers for your dealers and make them work efficiently to earn money for your business like never before.
Best customers for all dealers in Schedule 1, listed
While choosing the best eight customers for your dealers, you can make your list in two ways. You can choose their customers based on their distance from the dealer, so it’s easier to fulfill their orders quickly. Another way is by addressing their desired effects so that you can prepare different batches of product with the same effect and give them to your dealer, making stock fly off the shelf faster than you can blink.
Here is a table showing every dealer in Schedule 1, their customers that you should choose based on distance and taste, and their dealing location:
|Dealer
|Location
|Customers
|Overlapping effects
|Benji Coleman
|Northtown
|Austin Steiner
Chloe Bowers
Donna Martin
Kathy Henderson
Kyle Cooley
Ludwig Meyer
Peggy Meyers
Peter File
|Munchies, Energizing, and Refreshing.
|Molly Presley
|Westville
|Dean Webster
Doris Lubbin
George Geene
Joyce Ball
Jerry Montero
Keith Wagner
Meg Cooley
Trent Sherman
|Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, and Balding.
|Brad Crosby
|Downtown
|Eugene Buckley
Elizabeth Homley
Greg Figgle
Kevin Oakley
Lucy Pennington
Louis Fourier
Randy Caulfield
Sam Thompson
|Toxic and Shrinking.
|Jane Lucero
|Docks
Anna Chesterfield
Billy Kramer
Cranky Frank
Javier Pérez
Mac Cooper
Marco Barone
Melissa Wood
Lisa Gardener
|Long-faced, Refreshing and Anti-gravity.
|Wei Long
|Suburbia
|Alison Knight
Carl Bundy
Chris Sullivan
Dennis Kennedy
Hank Stevenson
Jack Knight
Jackie Stevenson
Karen Kennedy
|Sneaky and Athletic.
|Leo Rivers
|Uptown
Herbert Blueball
Jen Heard
Lily Turner
Michael Boog
Pearl Moore
Ray Hoffman
Tobas Wentworth
Walter Cussler
|Schizophrenic, Explosive, and Disorienting.
As you go up the regions, make sure to only give high/heavenly quality products to the dealers, as the customers have very high expectations, and it’s hard to please them with subpar products.
Best customers to make money in Schedule 1
While automating your distribution through dealers is a consistent way of earning money over time, some customers pay way more than others due to their highly addictive nature and other reasons, so it’s best not to assign them to the dealers and deliver their orders by yourself to maximize profits.
Some customers that I’ve noticed who give very large orders and pay solid money are: Geraldine Poon, Genghis Barn and Fiona Hancock. There are a few included in the above lists as well so if you want to sacrifice a few of the overlapping effects and cash in by doing hardwork by yourself as well, feel free to remove them from your dealers and take their orders on your phone to deliver the order yourself and earn delivery bonus on the side as well.
Next up, you can read our guides on finding the Mayor’s House and make your Farm automatic in Schedule 1.
Published: Apr 4, 2025 06:44 am