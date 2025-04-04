Dealers are the backbone of your drug supply chain in Schedule 1, and you need to assign them customers using the dealer app on your phone to passively generate money.

While Schedule 1 allows you to add any customer to your dealers, it’s inefficient for them to travel from one part of the city to another due to your default selections. You’ll realize that the dealers aren’t selling your product fast enough to your customers and cannot clear the stock and earn back the money you invested in making that stuff. However, there is a way to find the ideal customers for your dealers and make them work efficiently to earn money for your business like never before.

Best customers for all dealers in Schedule 1, listed

Benji is the first Dealer in Northtown.

While choosing the best eight customers for your dealers, you can make your list in two ways. You can choose their customers based on their distance from the dealer, so it’s easier to fulfill their orders quickly. Another way is by addressing their desired effects so that you can prepare different batches of product with the same effect and give them to your dealer, making stock fly off the shelf faster than you can blink.

Here is a table showing every dealer in Schedule 1, their customers that you should choose based on distance and taste, and their dealing location:

Dealer Location Customers Overlapping effects Benji Coleman Northtown Austin Steiner

Chloe Bowers

Donna Martin

Kathy Henderson

Kyle Cooley

Ludwig Meyer

Peggy Meyers

Peter File Munchies, Energizing, and Refreshing. Molly Presley Westville Dean Webster

Doris Lubbin

George Geene

Joyce Ball

Jerry Montero

Keith Wagner

Meg Cooley

Trent Sherman Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, and Balding. Brad Crosby Downtown Eugene Buckley

Elizabeth Homley

Greg Figgle

Kevin Oakley

Lucy Pennington

Louis Fourier

Randy Caulfield

Sam Thompson Toxic and Shrinking. Jane Lucero Docks

Anna Chesterfield

Billy Kramer

Cranky Frank

Javier Pérez

Mac Cooper

Marco Barone

Melissa Wood

Lisa Gardener Long-faced, Refreshing and Anti-gravity. Wei Long Suburbia Alison Knight

Carl Bundy

Chris Sullivan

Dennis Kennedy

Hank Stevenson

Jack Knight

Jackie Stevenson

Karen Kennedy Sneaky and Athletic. Leo Rivers Uptown

Herbert Blueball

Jen Heard

Lily Turner

Michael Boog

Pearl Moore

Ray Hoffman

Tobas Wentworth

Walter Cussler Schizophrenic, Explosive, and Disorienting.

As you go up the regions, make sure to only give high/heavenly quality products to the dealers, as the customers have very high expectations, and it’s hard to please them with subpar products.

Best customers to make money in Schedule 1

Sneaky deliveries!

While automating your distribution through dealers is a consistent way of earning money over time, some customers pay way more than others due to their highly addictive nature and other reasons, so it’s best not to assign them to the dealers and deliver their orders by yourself to maximize profits.

Some customers that I’ve noticed who give very large orders and pay solid money are: Geraldine Poon, Genghis Barn and Fiona Hancock. There are a few included in the above lists as well so if you want to sacrifice a few of the overlapping effects and cash in by doing hardwork by yourself as well, feel free to remove them from your dealers and take their orders on your phone to deliver the order yourself and earn delivery bonus on the side as well.

Next up, you can read our guides on finding the Mayor’s House and make your Farm automatic in Schedule 1.

