When starting your journey in Schedule 1, you need a lot of money to build your infrastructure and purchase properties. Your primary way of earning money is by dealing drugs in the game, and that’s where the delivery bonus mechanic comes in to give you extra cash while delivering your products in Hyland.

Recommended Videos

Schedule 1 tells you about delivering products and negotiating their price to rake in the maximum profit. There are a few hidden delivery bonuses as well that aren’t explained by the developer, but you can definitely use them to always get a little extra money on top of your delivery to slowly but steadily build your economy, and hire more workers to automate your drug-making process.

How to get a delivery bonus in Schedule 1, explained

There are three ways to get a delivery bonus in Schedule 1: the Curfew, Generosity, and Quick Delivery. While you can negotiate the price of the product on your messaging app, these three delivery bonuses are going to make it easier for you to earn money as well as enhance your relationship with them to quickly unlock dealers and suppliers.

Curfew Bonus

Extra money for your late night delivery. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can set the deliveries to a later time to get Curfew Bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The curfew happens every night from 9pm to 5am in your city, when the cops will try to cuff you at the sight, and it’s best to avoid them. Even though the city is shut down, a few addicts will try to get your products by texting you, and you can deliver your products to them at their spots during the late-night shift. You can also willingly choose the late-night shift while accepting a drug delivery request, and meet your customer during that hour to rake in that delivery bonus.

The only minor downside is that the cops might start chasing you on the roads so make sure to avoid the roads during this time and quickly deliver your products using the minimap.

Generosity Bonus

Give a few more products and get extra money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kindness goes a long way, and that’s also true while dealing with your customers. If a customer asks for five OG Kush, make sure to give them a bit more to get the Generosity Bonus. It can be one or two more, depending on how much stock you’ve left in your inventory. I find this method the best when I am running low on product, and I’ll just drop one or two extra products to the last customer and call it a day. They also give a generosity bonus, which is a good way of making your relationship better while also earning money on your sale.

As a rule of thumb, don’t give more than two drugs to someone to get this bonus, as you’ll get a loss compared to the money that you’ll earn through the Generosity Bonus.

Quick Delivery Bonus

Fastest delivery gets the reward! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone loves a punctual drug dealer, and you can get extra money for it as well. If you know a customer and the place where they’d stand to wait for you, consider going there early and completing your order as soon as they reach the spot. They’d pay you extra money on top of the product to help you reach your goals quickly.

If you don’t know a spot or person, but you still want to get the Quick Delivery bonus, make sure to book a slot away from your current and next one to use that time in understanding the location using the minimap and reaching there in time. It’s a small amount each delivery, but it quickly makes a big difference when you start getting them regularly on each order and it quickly accumulates.

Now, you can also read our other guides to know about all console commands and how to unstuck your vehicle in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy