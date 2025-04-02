Schedule 1 features multiple vehicles for you to travel across the regions and deliver your products, but you can also get into some tricky spots and get your vehicle stuck between trees and narrow alleyways.

Recommended Videos

There is an easy way of getting your vehicle unstuck in Schedule 1 by visiting a particular shop in the game, and we’ll explain that easy solution for you to permanently resolve your vehicle bugs with ease. You can change to your skateboard for faster travel, but it is far from ideal, and you’d feel the need for your fast vehicle to zoom across the city.

How to unstuck your vehicle in Schedule 1, explained

Meet the Mechanic here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Useful guy! Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s out for another adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unstuck your vehicle in Schedule 1, visit Hyland Auto Shop, where you will meet the NPC named Marco. It’s the opposite of the Hyland Auto showroom, where you purchase your vehicles. The shop is open from 6am to 6pm, and you can enter the shop to meet the mechanic.

After interacting with Marco, you should get three dialogue options. One should be about making him happy by offering him a drug sample, and another should be about getting a paint job on your vehicle to customize its appearance. However, you need to choose the “My vehicle is stuck” option, which will allow the NPC to automatically park your vehicle outside the shop.

The option only appears when you have a vehicle out and stuck, otherwise, the dialogue won’t appear. Moreover, it only spawns the latest car that you have been driving, so it might not spawn the vehicle that you want, and you’ll need to sit in it for the mechanic to spawn your car.

Vehicles also have a small trunk, which can be used to store items. I find them very convenient for transporting my goods quickly or just carrying extra goods, which I can’t carry in my inventory. You can also use it to store weapons and other items.

Next up, you can read our guides on finding the Mayor’s House and getting a Loading Dock in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy