The Loading Dock in Schedule 1 is an important feature for your property, allowing you to call in deliveries at your base using your phone to directly stock up your supplies without taking a trip to the local Hardware store or Warehouse.

Schedule 1 doesn’t tell you about these areas after you purchase your big property, such as a Barn or a Docks Warehouse, but they’re important parking spaces for vans from the stores. If you’re confused about how to use them, we’ve got you covered.

How to get a Loading Dock in Schedule 1, explained

Perfect space for the delivery vans.

To get a Loading Dock in Schedule 1, visit Ray’s Realtor shop and purchase the Barn or Docks Warehouse properties. Each of them comes with two existing loading docks. You can’t add or remove a Loading Dock/bay at the location, so you need to save up money and increase your online balance. You purchase the Bungalow during the tutorial, and it has a single loading bay, making it less ideal for a base but a good starting point for your business.

In terms of workers, the Barn and the Docks Warehouse can have 10, the Bungalow can have five, and the Sweatshop can have one. So it makes sense that the Barn and the Docks Warehouse have the highest number of Loading Docks available in the area, allowing you to restock more items faster than usual to help workers remain efficient.

When you start playing the game, you can’t get any Loading Docks, so you can’t use the delivery feature to get items to your doorstep. Once you leave the Motel room one, and the Sweatshop above the Chinese restaurant, you stay in the Bungalow, and that’s when you can start getting deliveries from the store to your base of operations or home using the bays.

How to order deliveries to use the Loading Dock in Schedule 1

Order your essentials! Here comes the delivery!

Once you have a property with a loading dock in Schedule 1, you can open your phone by pressing Tab and choose the delivery app to find the stores. There should be two hardware shops, two Gas-Mart stores, and even Oscar’s Store from the Warehouse, which has multiple illegal items for mixing to take your business to the next level.

While you can’t purchase everything from these stores to your doorstep, such as advanced setups like a Grow Tent, Cauldron, and many others, you can use them to get supplies and mass-order ingredients for your mixing to get special products to please your customers.

After you find the stuff you want to add to your cart, you need to pay a small delivery fee for the order, and it will take a few hours to reach your doorstep. While placing your order, you can also choose the destinations with a built-in loading dock and select the number one or two to personalize your drop location.

Since the yellow colored loading bays look like parking zones, make sure you don’t park your vehicle there. I learned this lesson the hard way when the delivery wasn’t complete, as I had my vehicle in the loading dock, and it got stuck in place. Always keep them empty, especially if you have an incoming order. As the timer hits zero, a van will come with your order to the loading dock, and you can take down the materials in your inventory and restock your shelves to keep up the supply. Frequently ordering and filling your stock is a great way to automate your base operations with multiple workers.

