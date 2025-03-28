While building your large-scale drug empire in Schedule 1, you won’t be able to hand-deliver your products to many customers, and you’ll need others to help deliver your goods to your customers to meet the rising demand.

Dealers help you distribute your products to customers by taking a 20 percent cut from your sales and giving you the rest of the money without making those deliveries yourself. Uncle Nelson will assist you in finding your first Dealer, Benji, who is conveniently located in the second room of the motel. But you must find others by yourself to make a robust network of Dealers to sell your produce efficiently.

How to get more dealers in Schedule 1, explained

Get closer to the connections next to know your Dealer. Screenshot by Dot Esports Oh, there’s a Dealer in town? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get more Dealers in other regions in Schedule 1, get a friendly relationship with their connections. If you don’t know their connections, search your contacts app by pressing Tab and find the Dealer in each region. If these connections are unknown to you, you need to track them using your minimap, give them a sample of your product, and hope they like it to become your future customer.

Each person has a different taste, so experiment on your mixing table with different ingredients to make something they can’t refuse.

Once you know the Dealer’s connection, manufacture products that match their taste and put those products on sale. They should request to purchase some of the products, and you can negotiate the price to make it even lower or increase your product delivery at a cheaper price to them. It drastically boosts your relationship with them as you’re giving them a fair price. After two successful deliveries, they’ll reveal the place and the Dealer’s name, which could help you expand your business and automate the delivery process.

Come join the force! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that, you can visit the Dealer’s home, knock on their door to meet them for the first time, and ask them to become your distributor. They’ll ask for a sign-up bonus of $1,000 and a 20 percent cut from all their sales. You can accept their proposal and let them work under you. To make them work, you will have to use your employee workforce or make and package the drug yourself and deliver it to them at their home.

As a rule of thumb, you want Dealers to help sell the low-end products in their area so that you can focus on delivering the high-quality products yourself and rake in the profits. As you level up and unlock new areas, each one has a new Dealer to unlock along with a supplier, and keeping track of everyone could be an ordeal.

How to manage Dealers in Schedule 1

Always keep an eye on your Dealers! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To manage Dealers in Schedule 1, pull out your phone by pressing Tab and select the Dealers app. Yep, there’s an app for that. Here you can see your first Dealer Benji Coleman, followed by Molly Presley in Westville if you have unlocked her. You can track how much money they have made and, most importantly, how much stuff they have left in their inventory, as you should always know that these Dealers work without downtime.

Next up, you can read our guides on winning money big at the Casino and laundering money in Schedule 1.

