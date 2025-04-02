Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Schedule 1 players walking through a drug production establishment
Image via TVGS
Schedule 1 ranks in order: All ranks, listed

From Street Rat to Kingpin.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Apr 1, 2025 08:46 pm

Building a drug empire in Schedule 1 won’t happen overnight. You need to climb the ranks to get better equipment, different types of drugs, and better places to sell them.

From Street Rat to Kingpin, here’s everything you need to know about each rank.

All ranks in Schedule 1, listed

The Kingpin rank in Schedule 1.
Level up and go up the ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 ranks you can climb in Schedule 1, each rank with five tiers, which means you’ll have to climb 50 rank tiers until you reach the last rank, Kingpin. You’ll go up a tier as you level up.

Kingpin has 24 tiers. If you somehow manage to level up so much as to surpass tier 24, the rank system will restart at Street Rat all over again, but with everything still unlocked.

The main benefit of leveling up is unlocking all the items necessary to make better drugs and getting access to new regions of Hyland Point. Each region adds more potential customers, dealers, and suppliers.

All items will be unlocked when you reach the Enforcer rank, but you’ll still unlock more regions in the upper ranks. Here are all Schedule 1 ranks in order and everything they unlock:

RankItems unlockedRegion unlockedNecessary XP
Street Rat INorthtown
Street Rat II– Grow Tent, Soil
– Watering Can
– Plant Trimmers
– Packaging Station
– Baggie
– Bed
– Coffee Table
– Wooden Square Table
– Metal Square Table
– Floor Lamp
– TV
– Small Storage Rack
– Medium Storage Rack
– Large Storage Rack
– Display Cabinet
– Trash Bag
– Trash Grabber
– Trash Can
– OG Kush Seeds
200 XP
Street Rat III– Plant Growth Regulator (PGR)
– Speed Grow
– Jar		200 XP
Street Rat IV– Sour Diesel
– Fertilizer
– Long-Life Soil
– LED Grow Light
– Moisture Preserving Pot
– Long-Life Soil
– Sour Diesel Seeds
200 XP
Street Rat V– Electric Plant Trimmers
– Pot Sprinkler		200 XP
Hoodlum I– Mixing StationWestville (10 potential customers, one dealer, and one supplier)400 XP
Hoodlum II– Soil Pourer
– Green Crack Seed
– Viagra		400 XP
Hoodlum III– Extra Long-lasting Soil
– Mouth Wash
– Energy Drink		400 XP
Hoodlum IV– Flu Medicine
– Grandaddy Purple Seed		400 XP
Hoodlum V– Granddaddy Perp Seeds
– Packaging Station Mk II
– Gasoline		400 XP
Peddler I– Energy Drink625 XP
Peddler II– Motor Oil
– Mixing Station Mk2
625 XP
Peddler III– Mega Bean
– Air Pot
– Paracetamol		625 XP
Peddler IV– Chili625 XP
Peddler V– Mattery
– Full Spectrum Grow Light		625 XP
Hustler I– IodineDowntown (10 potential customers and one dealer)825 XP
Hustler II– Addy825 XP
Hustler III– Horsemen
– Drying Rack
– Pseudo		825 XP
Hustler IV825 XP
Hustler V825 XP
Bagman I-IV1025 XP
Bagman V– Brick Press
– High-Quality Pseudo		1025 XP
Enforcer I– CauldronDocks (nine potential customers, one dealer, and one supplier)1050 XP
Enforcer II-V1050 XP
Shot Caller I-V1450 XP
Block Boss I-VSuburbia (10 potential customers and one dealer)1675 XP
Underlord I-V1875 XP
Baron I-VUptown (nine potential customers and one dealer)2075 XP
Kingpin I-242300 XP
