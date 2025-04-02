Schedule 1 ranks in order: All ranks, listed

Building a drug empire in Schedule 1 won’t happen overnight. You need to climb the ranks to get better equipment, different types of drugs, and better places to sell them.

From Street Rat to Kingpin, here’s everything you need to know about each rank.

All ranks in Schedule 1, listed

Level up and go up the ranks.

There are 10 ranks you can climb in Schedule 1, each rank with five tiers, which means you’ll have to climb 50 rank tiers until you reach the last rank, Kingpin. You’ll go up a tier as you level up.

Kingpin has 24 tiers. If you somehow manage to level up so much as to surpass tier 24, the rank system will restart at Street Rat all over again, but with everything still unlocked.

The main benefit of leveling up is unlocking all the items necessary to make better drugs and getting access to new regions of Hyland Point. Each region adds more potential customers, dealers, and suppliers.

All items will be unlocked when you reach the Enforcer rank, but you’ll still unlock more regions in the upper ranks. Here are all Schedule 1 ranks in order and everything they unlock:

Rank Items unlocked Region unlocked Necessary XP Street Rat I – Northtown Street Rat II – Grow Tent, Soil

– Watering Can

– Plant Trimmers

– Packaging Station

– Baggie

– Bed

– Coffee Table

– Wooden Square Table

– Metal Square Table

– Floor Lamp

– TV

– Small Storage Rack

– Medium Storage Rack

– Large Storage Rack

– Display Cabinet

– Trash Bag

– Trash Grabber

– Trash Can

– OG Kush Seeds

– 200 XP Street Rat III – Plant Growth Regulator (PGR)

– Speed Grow

– Jar – 200 XP Street Rat IV – Sour Diesel

– Fertilizer

– Long-Life Soil

– LED Grow Light

– Moisture Preserving Pot

– Long-Life Soil

– Sour Diesel Seeds

– 200 XP Street Rat V – Electric Plant Trimmers

– Pot Sprinkler – 200 XP Hoodlum I – Mixing Station Westville (10 potential customers, one dealer, and one supplier) 400 XP Hoodlum II – Soil Pourer

– Green Crack Seed

– Viagra – 400 XP Hoodlum III – Extra Long-lasting Soil

– Mouth Wash

– Energy Drink – 400 XP Hoodlum IV – Flu Medicine

– Grandaddy Purple Seed – 400 XP Hoodlum V – Granddaddy Perp Seeds

– Packaging Station Mk II

– Gasoline – 400 XP Peddler I – Energy Drink – 625 XP Peddler II – Motor Oil

– Mixing Station Mk2

– 625 XP Peddler III – Mega Bean

– Air Pot

– Paracetamol – 625 XP Peddler IV – Chili – 625 XP Peddler V – Mattery

– Full Spectrum Grow Light – 625 XP Hustler I – Iodine Downtown (10 potential customers and one dealer) 825 XP Hustler II – Addy – 825 XP Hustler III – Horsemen

– Drying Rack

– Pseudo – 825 XP Hustler IV – – 825 XP Hustler V – – 825 XP Bagman I-IV – – 1025 XP Bagman V – Brick Press

– High-Quality Pseudo – 1025 XP Enforcer I – Cauldron Docks (nine potential customers, one dealer, and one supplier) 1050 XP Enforcer II-V – – 1050 XP Shot Caller I-V – – 1450 XP Block Boss I-V – Suburbia (10 potential customers and one dealer) 1675 XP Underlord I-V – – 1875 XP Baron I-V – Uptown (nine potential customers and one dealer) 2075 XP Kingpin I-24 – – 2300 XP

