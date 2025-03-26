How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

If you’re trying to complete the main quests of Schedule 1, you’ll be asked to find a Pseudo supplier before you can start making Meth. Pseudo is the final ingredient before you can go full Breaking Bad mode. Here’s how to find it.

How to find a Pseudo supplier in Schedule 1

The first Pseudo supplier in Schedule 1 is Shirley Watts, who resides in Westville. Pseudo is the main precursor material required to make Methamphetamine. But your Uncle Nelson and his contacts cannot get it for you. This is where Shirley comes in, as she’s a pharmacist who can get you Pseudo.

Your resident Pseudo supplier.

To link up with her, you first need to gain the trust of one of her connections or friends. Shirley has Meg Cooley and Jerry Montero as her friends in Westville. You can find both by opening up your phone’s Contacts menu and searching for their location. Offer them a sample so they become regular customers. Once you’ve made around three or four deliveries for them, they’ll link you up with Shirley Watts.

Connect with Shirley through her friends.

Befriending Jerry Montero also has the added benefit of linking you up with the Westville dealer who can sell products on your behalf. As you increase your rank, you’ll also unlock higher quality Pseudo, which will cost more but lets you cook higher grade products.

How to order and collect Pseudo in Schedule 1

Ordering and collecting Pseudo is similar to ordering seeds from Albert Hoover. You will have to text Shirley through your phone, and you can initially order up to 10 Pseudo, which cost $60 a piece. Initially, you can run up a tab of $560. However, you must pay these debts by depositing cash in her stash near the Warehouse.

Order using your smartphone.

Once you’ve ordered the Pseudo, Shirley will give you a waiting period. Once that time is over, she will mention one of the drop boxes around the map, and you’ll get a blue quest marker icon on your HUD to track it. The delivery box she delivers to is randomly chosen from the many across the map. Head to the dead drop location and collect your Pseudo.

Collect your sweet Pseudo.

After Shirley Watts, you can also find other suppliers as you progress through the game and unlock more areas. This increases your Pseudo suppliers and lets you scale your operations much more quickly.

That’s all you need to know about finding Pseudo in Schedule 1. For more guides, check out how to get all achievements and how to pickpocket.

