Want to get rich quick in Schedule 1? Let's find out how to do that.

One of your most important objectives in Schedule 1 is to make as much money as possible. Having money dictates how well and quickly you’ll be able to expand your business and buy upgrades and new items to bolster it, but getting a lot of it in a short time can be tricky.

Building any business requires money, but turning what is essentially an illegal drug “start-up” into an empire will take some serious stacks. Money is a core element of Schedule 1, as the very seeds you need to kick off your business ventures need funding to be acquired, as well as any weapons you might need to protect yourself.

While the game helps you out at the beginning by giving you $375 of your imprisoned Uncle’s stashed money in the form of three dead drops, you’re pretty much on your own from then on. So, it’s important to figure out the fastest ways of making money in Schedule 1.

Fastest ways to get rich in Schedule 1

Use the ATM to save your Cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Schedule 1 doesn’t have any specific method that’ll give you an exponential amount of money in a very short time, but simply playing the game and indulging in its many money-making methods can help you become a wealthy person in no time.

Here’s a list of the most efficient ways to make money in Schedule 1:

Level up your character

Gaining XP and levelling up in Schedule 1 is one of the best steps to ensure that your financial situation remains stable. This is because leveling up unlocks a range of new items, tools, and ingredients from packaging jars and fertilizers to mixing stations and potent variants of soil that’ll help you grow more plants.

Invest in these to grow your profits exponentially, and you’ll automatically progress faster and make tons of money doing it. You can gain the most XP by selling drugs, so start working as soon as possible. Completing quests and delivering orders at night (12am to 6am) are among the few other XP-boosting activities you can participate in.

Pick sales orders wisely

Don’t forget to counter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When taking your first few orders, you can take it slow and work them one at a time to get used to the process and not get overwhelmed. When you’re familiar with that, however, you can start to rinse and repeat, stacking up orders.

Try to sell your product during the morning (6am to 12pm) and afternoon (12pm to 6pm) to avoid the risk of being caught by the police and having your cash and drugs seized. Work on your business during the evening and night to stack up a moderate number of drug units, taking orders during that time. Set the delivery slot to the morning or afternoon of the next day.

The game’s clock stops at 4am and doesn’t resume until you sleep, you manufacture the amount of product you need or want, package it, and be ready to sell it in the morning. The early game area is not that big, so you can carry out multiple deliveries without breaking a sweat. If you’re still overwhelmed, just accept some deliveries for the afternoon time period, or hire a dealer or two to help you share the load.

Price your product right

After manufacturing a product, you’ll need to list it for sale on the Product Manager application to get buyers. Always list it for a decent amount over the asking price.

An increment of approximately $30 should be fine, and you can increase it gradually from there as people already pay more than your asking price. However, don’t go overboard with the pricing or you’ll lose sales.

Make counteroffers

As the game progresses, you’ll get more and more orders. Make a counteroffer on every buy order to get the most out of your product. Just loosely round it off to the nearest (but higher) 10, 100, or even 1000 for the later orders. Don’t be shy about it; customers will mostly agree to this unless your counteroffer is too high.

For example, if a customer’s asking price is $70, make a counteroffer of 80 to 85, and then move up to 90 and further as your relationship with them and other customers strengthens. Similarly, if the asking price is 1,450, counter with 1,500—this will help you manage your money easily.

Use the Mixing Station

Mix away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mixing Station is a great asset for making money in Schedule 1. You can experiment with different recipes using it and then list the finished products for a profit on the market using the Product Manager app. These often sell for more than, say, OG Weed, and you might even get larger orders once you list them, thus helping you maximize your sales.

Tinker with the config files

There are some unconventional ways to go about this as well. You can always use the game’s config files to increase your money as cash and in your Schedule 1 bank account. You would, of course, be cheating, but it’s okay to play this game however you want.

Here’s how to get infinite money using the config files:

Press “Windows + R” to open the “Run” dialog box.

Type %appdate% into the box and press “Enter.”

You’ll probably end up in the “Roaming” folder, but you’ll need to back out of it. You’re looking for the “LocalLow” folder.

Open the TVGS folder located within it.

Navigate to the Schedule 1 folder.

Open the “Saves folder.”

Identify or choose a save game file and open it.

Change the values in front of “Networth” and “OnlineBalance.” to whatever you desire.

Save the file and close it. You should have that amount of money in the game and on that save file now.

Use commands

Use commands to run the perfect drug business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to use commands in Schedule 1, you can simply enable them in the Settings under “Game,” and you’ll be able to access them immediately. It even lists all the commands and what they do if you click “View Commands.”

Once you’ve enabled them, you can use the “change cash (value)” and “change balance (value)” commands to add extra money to your cash slot and bank balance, respectively.

Use mods

Finally, you can use external mods to modify how much money you have in Schedule 1. Websites like Nexusmods have tons of mods that provide mod menus that you can use to increase the amount of money you have. You may have to install a mod loader for some of the mods listed on these websites, with many requiring the Melon Mod Loader.

However, you need to remember that this still falls under the umbrella of cheating, so be careful not to ruin someone else’s experience by using mods or commands. Unconventional money-making methods like these are best used in a single-player save file. In addition, any mods installed from a third-party website can be risky, so make sure to use measures like Windows Defender to scan them for malware.

