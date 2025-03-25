How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Image via TVGS
How to get a gun in Schedule 1

You will definitely need a gun or firearm in Schedule 1 to protect your empire.
Image of Titas Khan
Titas Khan
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 08:18 am

Schedule 1 is about building your empire as a drug dealer and making profits. But to do so, you will make enemies that will try to take you down along with your empire. You will need guns and protection to defeat those enemies and continue your empire.

Schedule 1 is currently in early access, and you can purchase the game via the Steam Store at a 15 percent discounted price of $16.99 (originally $20). The game also offers co-op, meaning you can build your empire with up to three other friends.

Having said that, here’s how to get a gun in Schedule 1.

How to get firearms in Schedule 1

in-game image of the warehouse where you can find the gun vendor in schedule 1.
This is the warehouse where you can find the gun dealer. Image via TVGS

Guns or firearms are not available for you in Schedule 1 from the get-go. You can unlock them by exploring the game and unlocking access to the warehouse as you progress on your epic journey as a drug dealer. But you will also need to save money from your profits before purchasing a gun in the game.

Additionally, the gun dealer is only available during a specific period in the warehouse, meaning you must be precise about your gun buying requirements. Here’s the step-by-step guide to purchasing guns in Schedule 1:

  • Head over to the warehouse located across the street from Taco Tickler after 6pm. This is the time when the gun dealer opens the shop.
  • Make sure you carry enough cash to purchase a firearm, or else you will have to waste further time getting money from an ATM.
  • Once inside the warehouse, you will find three different vendors. You need to approach and interact with the vendor selling guns and melee weapons to purchase your desired firearm from them.

Before jumping into the game to purchase a gun, you should note that the warehouse only becomes available as you progress through the story. Specifically, you gain access to the vendors inside the warehouse after a mission that requires you to gather gear for making drugs. On top of that, guns are not cheap, so you have to save up before you can get your hands on one.

