in-game image featuring a normal car and a police car in Schedule 1.
Image via TVGS
Indies

How to get a car in Schedule 1

A car is the fastest way to get around the map of Schedule 1.
Image of Titas Khan
Titas Khan
|

Published: Mar 28, 2025 04:58 am

Getting around the map of Schedule 1 can be pretty time-consuming if you walk to every destination, but a few options are available to move around the map much faster. One of these options is to purchase a car. This will also allow you to carry your supplies and products much more efficiently than carrying them in your inventory.

Here’s how to purchase a car in Schedule 1.

How and where to buy a car in Schedule 1

in-game image showing the cityscape in Schedule 1.
A car makes it a lot easier to get around the city. Image via TVGS

Head over to Hyland Auto, located in the southern part of Northtown, to get a car in Schedule 1. You will find various options as this car dealership offers many vehicles. However, you need to ensure that you’re carrying cash when heading to the car dealership, as that is the only method of payment accepted there.

Since there are plenty of options to choose from, the price range also varies according to your choice. While there are some high-end options, there are a few cheaper options too if you’re in the early stages of the game and don’t have much cash on hand. But either way, the vehicles have identical performance when it comes to speed, fuel usage, and handling.

All cars in Schedule 1

in-game image showing the Hyland Auto car dealership in Schedule 1.
Choose from all the available options at Hyland Auto. Image via TVGS

There are currently six available cars in Schedule 1 for you to choose from at Hyland Auto. The developer may add more cars in future updates, but these are the only options for now:

CarPrice
The Shitbox$5,000
The Veeper$9,000
The Bruiser$12,000
The Dinkler$15,000
The Hounddog$25,000
The Cheetah$40,000

As you can see, the price range begins at $5,000 and goes all the way up to $40,000. While there is no difference between the vehicles in terms of performance, the look of every car impacts the pricing. Purchasing a car early in the game helps you save a lot of time and makes it easier to deliver your product to customers and stock up on supplies.

What is the fastest mode of transportation in Schedule 1? Car vs. skateboard

A car is the fastest mode of transportation in Schedule 1 and also the most efficient one. A car is a must-buy due to the bonus of carrying more product or supplies. But if you are at a very early stage and cannot afford to purchase a car, you can opt for a skateboard instead.

While a skateboard will save you a lot more time than if you walked around the map, it won’t provide any extra storage space to carry additional items. A skateboard also isn’t as fast as a car, meaning you could save a lot more time with a car than you would with a skateboard.

Nevertheless, it will only cost you $75 to get the Cheap Skateboard from Shred Shack in comparison to the $5,000 for the Shitbox. For this reason, we recommend purchasing a skateboard to get around the map until you can save up enough to buy your first car.

For some extra help, check out the 10 best mixes and our guide on how to use a Botanist to automate your business in Schedule 1.

