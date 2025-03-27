How to unpackage your product in Schedule 1

Want to unpack your product in Schedule 1? We'll help you with it.

Before you sell your product in Schedule 1, you’ll need to pack and prepare it for delivery. But what if you change your mind and want to take it out of the package?

Schedule 1 tasks you with building a drug business from the ground up, which means that you’re the one in charge of every aspect of the job, from making and selling the product to acquiring new customers, dealers, and other employees.

With your ambitions soaring high and your character’s sole focus being profits, the smallest issues can topple the empire you’re building. One such issue is knowing how to unpack your drugs after you’ve already packed and set them aside for delivery. Here’s how to unpackage your drugs in Schedule 1.

Pack it up. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Schedule 1: How to unpack your product

You can take anything you pack out of that package by simply clicking on the blue “Package” arrow inside the Packaging Station menu, changing it to a red “Unpackage” arrow. After that, place the packaged product into the “Output” slot and click on “Unpack.” This’ll return the empty package to the “Packaging” slot and your unpackaged drug to the “Product” slot. You can then decide to use baggies to sell individual units or mix them with ingredients.

When you start off, the game doesn’t make it known that there’s an option to remove drugs from your packed ziplock bags and jars. I myself found the option quite by accident through misclicking the “Package” icon.

Had a change of heart? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Putting stuff in baggies shouldn’t cause any problems, since each one only contains one unit of product. A jar, however, holds five units of your drugs, which can be mildly frustrating in the early stages of the game since the orders that come your way are mostly for one, two, or three units of product.

Using jars to sell more units at once would result in your loss, and money is one of the most important resources at your disposal during the early stage. It’s better to use jars after you’ve started using the mixing station in earnest and have progressed a fair bit. You’ll then be getting 10-15 orders or more, which can be easily packed and delivered in jars.

