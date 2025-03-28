Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Schedule 1 Shred Shack to buy skateboard
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Indies

Schedule 1 skateboard guide: All skateboards and how to skate

Rolling in style.
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Mar 28, 2025 02:45 am

A lot of the gameplay in Schedule 1 is about making deliveries across town before time runs out. One of the most convenient methods to go around is by using skateboards.

Here’s everything you need to know about skateboards and how to get them in Schedule 1.

Table of contents

How to get a skateboard in Schedule 1

Skateboards can be bought from the Shred Shack located near the starting motel. Head down the stairs on the left and turn right, you’ll see a small red building called Shred Shack.

Schedule 1 jeff at shred shack dialogue to buy skateboards
Choose your wheels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to Jeff and ask about purchasing a skateboard. The store is only open from 6am to 6pm, and you can use cash to purchase a variety of skateboards.

All skateboards in Schedule 1

There are five different skateboards you can purchase:

  • Cheap Skateboard ($75)
  • Skateboard ($250)
  • Lightweight Skateboard ($500)
  • Cruiser ($500)
  • Golden Skateboard ($1,500)

Most of these skateboards feel the same to drive, with the Lightweight Skateboard and Cruiser being faster than the regular skateboard, and the Golden Skateboard being the fastest. However, the difference isn’t huge, and any skateboard will do the job. Buying the Golden Skateboard gets you the Rolling in Style achievement.

How to ride a skateboard in Schedule 1

Once you have your skateboard equipped in hand, you need to hold the left-click mouse button for a second to start riding it.

Schedule 1 skating down the road with golden skateboard
Get around fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The skateboard has the standard WASD controls for movement, and you can press the spacebar to jump over hurdles and pavement blocking your path. Holding the forward button will keep you accelerating but letting it go will slow you down.

The skateboard cannot pass over pavement or other terrain. It also slows down when you’re riding it over a wooden or any non-smooth surface, so it’s best ridden on a paved road.

Pressing left-click again cancels the skateboarding and your momentum at any time. We suggest decelerating while taking sharp turns to avoid hitting pavements. When running over rugged surfaces, jumping will get you across faster.

Schedule 1 riding a skateboard turning a corner
Beat those corners with precision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can learn to navigate through these inconveniences and jump over pavement corners while riding the skateboard, your deliveries will be faster, which is important in the late game as you’re flooded with orders. It also saves you the hassle of sprinting all over town, plus you can do it in style while viewing your character from a third-person POV. Spending $1,500 for the Golden Skateboard is entirely reasonable in the late game, so there’s no reason not to buy one.

