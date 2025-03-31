How to get water in Schedule 1

Most of Schedule 1 is about growing different “crops” and selling them for massive profits, and, as every agriculture enthusiast would know, water is vital for such a business to thrive. If you’re wondering how to get water, this guide has everything you need to know.

Whether growing the basic OG Kush or the very strong Cocaine, you’ll need to hydrate your planting pots in Schedule 1. Water is unlocked as a basic supply at the start of the game as soon as you purchase the motel room. If you’re a beginner, however, you may find yourself looking for how to properly water your marijuana, as the process isn’t obvious at first. Don’t worry, though—we’ll help you get through this small challenge and automate the process as you progress.

Here’s how to collect and use water in Schedule 1.

How to get water to grow drugs in Schedule 1

Soon after you buy the motel room in Schedule 1, Uncle Nelson will direct you toward Dan’s Hardware shop, where you can purchase a Watering Can and other items to start your drug business.

Fill it up and pour it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the early game, the Watering Can is essential to collect water, and you can buy it for just $15 from the hardware store. You need to fill it up with water, however. To do so, go to the wash basin in your motel room, bring out the Watering Can in your hand, and press E when the prompt shows up. Now, click and hold on the tap’s knob to start filling the can. It can hold up to 15 liters of water.

As you progress and earn enough profit, you can purchase a Pot Sprinkler for $200 and set it up in front of a Grow Tent. The sprinkler has unlimited water supply in Schedule 1, so you don’t need to bother filling it up—like you’d have to for the Watering Can. It’s great for locations where you don’t have a running water supply.

How to water your drugs in Schedule 1

Here’s how to water your plants with the Watering Can in Schedule 1:

Make sure the pot in the Grow Tent has been filled with soil. Hold the Watering Can in your hand, go near the pot, and press E when the prompt shows up. This will start a mini game. Holding the mouse left button, use the Q and E keys to rotate the can and pour water on the target icon shown on the pot. The target changes every second. Keep pouring water on the target spots until the blue bar indicating hydration fills up.

Play the mini game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the soil is hydrated enough, plant the seed. You can keep pouring water as the plant grows to speed up the process.

If you’re using a Pot Sprinkler instead, you just have to set it up to face the pot in your Grow Tent. Then, when you need to water the pot, point at the sprinkler and press the E key when the prompt shows up. This is still a manual process, but the process is much faster than using the can.

Just activate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to automate the growing process of drugs in Schedule 1, consider hiring a Botanist. They can’t use the Pot Sprinklers to water your plants, but they definitely can get a lot of repetitive weed planting work off your shoulders.

