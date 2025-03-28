So, you’ve climbed the ranks in Schedule 1. Now it’s time to break bad (literally) and start your very own Cocaine operation. Unlike Meth, there are no handy in-game tutorials for this, so you’re left to figure it out yourself. But don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Grab your cauldron, some gasoline, and let’s cook.

Recommended Videos

Schedule 1 Cocaine guide

Mixy, mixy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start, there are a few key requirements:

You must reach Enforcer 1 to even think about making cocaine.

to even think about making cocaine. You need to unlock the Dock area , because that’s where your supplier, Salvador , is hiding out with those precious Coca Seeds.

, because that’s where your supplier, , is hiding out with those precious Coca Seeds. If you haven’t unlocked the supplier yet, go to your phone , check the Docks tab , and start doing favors for clients there until Salvador appears.

, check the , and start doing favors for clients there until Salvador appears. You’re going to need Gasoline, a Drying Rack, a Cauldron, and a Lab Oven to make Cocaine.

Now that you’ve got the groundwork laid out, let’s talk about how to make Cocaine in Schedule 1.

Step 1: Get Coca Seeds

Once you’ve unlocked Salvador, buy Coca Seeds from him. This is your starting point—it’s just like buying OG Kush Seeds from Albert.

Step 2: Grow the seeds

Plant your Coca Seeds the same way you would with weed. If you’ve been in the drug game long enough, you already know the drill—make sure they’re getting water and leave them to it.

Step 3: Dry the leaves

Once your plants are ready, harvest them and throw the coca leaves onto a Drying Rack. You can control how long they dry, and the drying time affects the quality of your final product. If you rush it, expect garbage-tier cocaine.

Step 4: Cook in the Cauldron

This is where things get interesting. Toss your dried Coca Leaves into a Cauldron and use Gasoline as the fuel. Why gasoline? Because science, apparently. The result of this brew will be Raw Cocaine.

Step 5: Bake in the Lab Oven

Take your freshly made Raw Cocaine and pop it into a Lab Oven. Wait for it to bake, and once it’s done, break the slab to make crystals and get your final, ready-to-sell product.

Step 6: Custom mixing (optional)

If you want to get fancy, you can mix other ingredients into your product, just like how some real-world cartels stretch their supply (no, I’m not endorsing that IRL. Don’t do or make illegal drugs, kids). You can do this at any Mixing Station you have by adding in your chosen mixing ingredients and some Cocaine.

You can find the best Cocaine mix in our top 10 mixes guide, but there is a player-specific mix that can help you with stealth and speed. To make this, you’ll need:

Cocaine

Energy Drink

Paracetamol

This mix has the Athletic and Sneaky drug effects, and costs just $9.00 to put together. If you do decide to sell it, you can make $234 from it.

Should you get the Docks Warehouse in Schedule 1?

Eeesh. In this economy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need the Docks Warehouse to cook cocaine, but if you want to centralize production there, here’s what you should know:

Costs $50,000 – Not cheap, but it’s a little bigger than the barn.

– Not cheap, but it’s a little bigger than the barn. Terrible location – It’s on a one-way street that cops love to block. If you plan on moving product by car, you’ll have a bad time.

– It’s on a that cops love to block. If you plan on moving product by car, you’ll have a bad time. No water supply – Unlike the barn, the warehouse doesn’t have running water. You’ll need to buy Sprinklers if you want to keep your plants alive.

Honestly? It’s a tradeoff. If you don’t mind dealing with police blockades and handling water logistics, the Docks Warehouse gives you more room to work with.

Making cocaine in Schedule 1 is less hand-holdy than learning how to make Meth (there’s no tasks for it at all, you have to figure it out yourself), but once you get the steps down, it’s a pretty straightforward operation. The hardest part is unlocking the supplier and setting up a production space that works for you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy