Schedule 1 mixing guide: 10 best mixes All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
in-game image showing a board with possible hiring opportunities in Schedule 1.
Image via TVGS
Category:
Indies

Schedule 1 Botanist guide: How to hire and assign tasks to automate your business

A Botanist can help automate all your herb growing tasks in Schedule 1.
Image of Titas Khan
Titas Khan
|

Published: Mar 27, 2025 10:48 am

Schedule 1 allows you to hire employees to make your business thrive and stay automated. There are various types of employees that you can hire to take care of duties in your pursuit of building a drug empire. One such type of employee is a Botanist. They help you with all your herb-growing requirements while you can focus on other areas to continue growing your business and empire.

Recommended Videos

Hiring a Botanist does not take care of all their tasks automatically, and they need to be assigned to specific tasks. You must also ensure that all your employees get paid in cash to continue working.

Here’s everything you need to know about Botanists in Schedule 1.

Table of contents

How to hire and assign tasks to Botanists in Schedule 1

in-game image showing plant-based drugs being grown in Schedule 1.
Botanists can help with all your herb-growing requirements. Image via TVGS

You can hire Botanists and every other type of employee from the same warehouse where you can find the weapons dealer. This warehouse is located across the street from Taco Tickler, and you will need to head upstairs to hire employees.

You can only hire employees between the in-game time of 6pm to 6am. You’ll also need to pay $1,500 up front to hire a Botanist, and then you’ll have to continue paying $200 each day they work in your business.

After hiring a Botanist, you need to go through a whole series of steps to ensure they perform optimally in completing all their tasks.

How to use Botanists in Schedule 1

image featuring a small facility in Schedule 1.
Automate your business with employees so you can focus on more important things. Image via TVGS

After hiring a Botanist, the first thing you will have to do is assign a bed to them using the Management Clipboard. You will drop off their daily wages in the assigned bed to keep them employed in your business.

Once you have assigned a bed, set up supplies for your Botanist. This includes soil and seeds, and you won’t need to provide any additional tools, as every different type of employee comes with the tools required for their job.

After that, assign grow pots and set recipes for each of them. You should assign each of your Botanists to as many grow pots as possible because that will allow you to generate even more revenue. Finally, assign a shelf where Botanists can store the harvested results.

Doing all this will set up your Botanist to automatically keep growing and harvesting the desired herbs. However, you will need to ensure that their supplies are always stocked up so they can keep growing herbs consistently.

For some extra help, check out the 10 best mixes and how to use console commands to your advantage in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Related Content
Author
Image of Titas Khan
Titas Khan
Covering esports and gaming for over seven years. Ardent fan of the MOBA genre, One Piece, Tolkienverse, DC Comics, and more. Previous bylines include Sportskeeda, Gfinity Esports, CharlieIntel, and Dexerto. Sports fan (Manchester United, Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Knight Riders).
twitter facebook