Schedule 1 Botanist guide: How to hire and assign tasks to automate your business

Schedule 1 allows you to hire employees to make your business thrive and stay automated. There are various types of employees that you can hire to take care of duties in your pursuit of building a drug empire. One such type of employee is a Botanist. They help you with all your herb-growing requirements while you can focus on other areas to continue growing your business and empire.

Hiring a Botanist does not take care of all their tasks automatically, and they need to be assigned to specific tasks. You must also ensure that all your employees get paid in cash to continue working.

Here’s everything you need to know about Botanists in Schedule 1.

How to hire and assign tasks to Botanists in Schedule 1

Botanists can help with all your herb-growing requirements. Image via TVGS

You can hire Botanists and every other type of employee from the same warehouse where you can find the weapons dealer. This warehouse is located across the street from Taco Tickler, and you will need to head upstairs to hire employees.

You can only hire employees between the in-game time of 6pm to 6am. You’ll also need to pay $1,500 up front to hire a Botanist, and then you’ll have to continue paying $200 each day they work in your business.

After hiring a Botanist, you need to go through a whole series of steps to ensure they perform optimally in completing all their tasks.

How to use Botanists in Schedule 1

Automate your business with employees so you can focus on more important things. Image via TVGS

After hiring a Botanist, the first thing you will have to do is assign a bed to them using the Management Clipboard. You will drop off their daily wages in the assigned bed to keep them employed in your business.

Once you have assigned a bed, set up supplies for your Botanist. This includes soil and seeds, and you won’t need to provide any additional tools, as every different type of employee comes with the tools required for their job.

After that, assign grow pots and set recipes for each of them. You should assign each of your Botanists to as many grow pots as possible because that will allow you to generate even more revenue. Finally, assign a shelf where Botanists can store the harvested results.

Doing all this will set up your Botanist to automatically keep growing and harvesting the desired herbs. However, you will need to ensure that their supplies are always stocked up so they can keep growing herbs consistently.

For some extra help, check out the 10 best mixes and how to use console commands to your advantage in Schedule 1.

