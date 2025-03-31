How to make bricks in Schedule 1

While the main objective in Schedule 1 is to grow your drug empire by supplying to customers, you need to be able to manage a variety of factors to ensure the smooth running of operations. One such factor is having a well-organised inventory, and bricks are extremely helpful when it comes to handling large quantities of drugs.

However, making and using bricks can be tricky if you’re unaware of the process. That being said, we have you covered with all the information you need to use bricks efficiently and to your advantage in Schedule 1.

How to make bricks

Never run out of storage space with bricks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before even getting started with the process of making bricks out of your drug, you have to purchase the Brick Press from Oscar for $800. You can only purchase this item after you have reached the Bagman V rank in Schedule 1. The rest of the process is fairly simple once you get set up. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can make bricks:

Head over to the Brick Press and interact with it to launch the mini-game.

You will need to use your mouse to drag and drop all the drugs into the brick mold.

Press the Finish button to create a brick once you have everything set up in the mold.

Creating bricks by compressing your product frees up important inventory space while also letting you carry more product.

How to use bricks

The main purpose of bricks is to free up inventory space and carry your product more efficiently. You can compress up to 20 units of product and create a large brick. Although bricks don’t have a higher selling price, they make storage and distribution very easy. Every brick you make will allow you to free up 20 units of space in your inventory.

Most of your dealers will be happy to receive the product in this packaging, as that allows them to break the brick and get your product to the market at their own pace without the risk of running out of either supplies or storage space.

Can you sell bricks?

Don’t try selling bricks to customers. Image via TVGS

Unfortunately, you cannot sell bricks directly to customers. Even if you try to make a delivery in brick form, it’s most likely that your customer will simply take off without making the purchase. For this reason, bricks are best used for distributing among your dealer network or to store up on any extra product while keeping your storage space free.

