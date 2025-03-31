How to get a bigger house in Schedule 1

Expanding your criminal empire in Schedule 1 will require more area for your production facilities and workers. If you’re looking for a bigger house, there are a few early-game options that you should definitely consider. Here’s a quick guide on how to get a bigger house.

How to get a larger space in Schedule 1

How to get a Sweatshop

Your motel room is a fine start if you want to learn the basics, but you need to scale up your operations— and that requires more space. The first task Uncle Nelson gives you after the basics is to get a bigger house. You need to save up $800 to afford the Sweatshop located down the street above the Fat Dragon Chinese Restaurant. You can find it in front of the stairs to the left of your motel room.

Sweatshop house location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knock on the door and speak to Mrs. Ming, who will let you purchase the Sweatshop apartment for $800 in cash. After purchasing it, head into the alley behind the building and climb up the stairs. It’s twice as big as your motel room but has no furnishings. You’ll have to transfer your furnishings here one by one.

Purchase the house from Mrs. Ling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re set up here, you can arrange around eight Grow Tents and a Packaging Station. Consider hiring a Botanist to take care of all the tents when you unlock them, and you’ll have an automated supply that you can package and pass on to your dealers. Alternatively, you can turn this into your primary Meth cooking station once you unlock the second large home.

How to get a Bungalow

After the Sweatshop above the Fat Dragon Chinese Restaurant, you might look for an even larger home to meet increased demand. The Bungalow is the perfect property to invest in because it lets you hire up to four employees and is spacious enough to set up any kind of automated farm. You can purchase the Bungalow from Ray’s Real Estate for $6,000.

Time for an upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s the first large setup you will have and is located in Westville. Be sure to find it immediately and start upgrading and automating your production facilities. Note that you can only purchase the Bungalow using money from your ATM.

Isn’t it beautiful? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve reached the capacity for the Bungalow and the Sweatshop, you can purchase the Barn. But this comes at a hefty $25,000 in ATM cash, so you’ll want to learn how to money launder.

That’s all you need to know about upgrading to bigger houses and properties in Schedule 1. While you’re here, check out our list of all skateboards and the best mixes you can make.

