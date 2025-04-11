Forgot password
Billiard room Dart Puzzle Blue Prince
Blue Prince: How to solve Dart Board puzzle in the Billiards room

Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Apr 10, 2025 07:26 pm

There are several intimidating puzzles to solve in Blue Prince, but none of them seem as complicated as the Dart Board puzzle in the Billiard room. Thankfully, we’ve gathered some tips and tricks for it to make your problem-solving experience easier. 

The Dart Board puzzle in Blue Prince isn’t about throwing darts as you may think. Rather, it requires you to bring your mathematical skills to the table. It has a number of quirky rules you need to be aware of, but once you learn the basics, you’d be scoring these riddles in seconds. Here’s how to crack the Dart Board puzzle in Blue Prince.

How to solve the Dart Board Billiard Room puzzle in Blue Prince

The Dart Board puzzle in Blue Prince has a few basic mechanics you have to keep in mind. For starters, each of those colors on the board indicate a mathematical operation. The circular board is divided into 20 parts, each representing a number. There are multiple inner circles too, divided into several parts to help build an equation for you to solve.

Here’s what the color codes indicate:

  • Blue: Addition
  • Yellow: Subtraction
  • Pink: Multiplication
  • Purple: Division

Instead of the iconic BODMAS rule, the Dart Board puzzle follows a system of its own: It uses the partitions on the board to decide which operation to solve first. To elaborate further, you begin from the center and solve your way out to the edge of the circle. 

Here’s a basic Dart Board puzzle that spawned during one of my sessions to help you understand:

Dart Board Puzzle Blue Prince
It’s easy, but wait… Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. We start with the number in blue, which is 10 in the first inner circle from the center. Since it’s the first number we have in the equation, we add it to zero: 0+10=10.
  2. In the second inner circle, we have two numbers—four and two—depicted in yellown (subtraction). So, we subtract those two numbers from the result with got in step one: 10-4-2=4.
  3. In the third inner circle, we have one pink (multiplication) operation with two. So, we multiply two with the result we got in step two: 2×4=8.
  4. In the fourth inner circle, we have one purple (division) operation with two. So, we divide the result with got in step three with two: 8/2=4. 
  5. The answer is four.

As you progress in days or draft Billiard Rooms at higher ranks, these puzzles will get substantially difficult. In fact, you may soon encounter a colored square or other symbols at the center or edge of your Dart Board, leaving you wondering what they depict.

Here’s a table to explain what these Dart Puzzle symbols mean in Blue Prince and how to tackle them. 

SymbolLocationMeaning
SquareCenter of the boardComplete the operation depicted by the square’s color first. Then, square the result. So, four becomes four times four, which is 16.
DiamondCenter of the boardComplete the operation depicted by the diamond’s color first and then invert the number. So, 31 becomes 13.
Red XEdge of the boardIgnore all operations in this division.
Two red circlesEdge of the boardCalculate every operation in this division twice.
Red /Edge of the boardDivide the result of this division by two.
Two curved linesCenter of the boardWhen you get a fraction, round the number to the nearest one.
Four curved linesCenter of the boardWhen you get a fraction, round the number to the nearest 10.
Six curved linesCenter of the boardWhen you get a fraction, round the number to the nearest 100.

How to make the Dart Board puzzle permanently easier in Blue Prince

If you want to eliminate the headache of solving complicated math in Blue Prince, look for Upgrade Disks as you explore the manor. This is a rare item, but if you find one, you can use it to permanently upgrade the Billiard Room at a terminal and force it to spawn easier puzzles.

Terminals can be found in four rooms, including Security Room, Office, Laboratory, and Shelter.

What can you get after completing Dart Board puzzles in Blue Prince?

Electronic Keycard Blue Prince
Keycards for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon completing one of these mathematical riddles, you’re usually rewarded with an electronic keycard. But you may find keys and other items inside the safe too. As you progress and successfully solve more complicated versions of these puzzles, you may uncover rarer items.

