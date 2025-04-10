Blue Prince: What’s the Security Terminal password?

Reaching Security in Blue Prince can feel like a true achievement at the start of a playthrough. But with the Terminal inaccessible from the get-go, your only hope for cracking the password is to see what’s scribbled out on the Staff Notice.

While the setting gets randomly generated each day, where reaching Antechamber feels near impossible when luck isn’t on your side, we can confirm the password to the Security Terminal is the same in all playthroughs. This means that as soon as you learn it, you can keep the password in memory at all times when you reach the Security, Office, Laboratory, or Shelter.

Here is how to work out the Terminal password in Blue Prince.

How to find the Terminal password in Blue Prince

Professor Layton in the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only clue you need to solve this puzzle is found inside the Commissary or Security. This notice shows the Terminal password, however it’s scribbled out. An S can be made out upon inspection, but that’s where your detective works here. What you need to see the remaining letters is a Magnifying Glass. However, this item isn’t so easily obtained.

The Magnifying Glass (like every other item) randomly spawns in. While you can discover a Magnifying Glass most commonly inside Bedrooms, Closets, or for sale in the Commissary, you cannot guarantee its spawn. The Magnifying Glass typically costs four Coins. The surest way to gather Coins is to gather them inside the Pantry or buy a Metal Detector.

Now you need to introduce your newly acquired Magnifying Glass to the Staff Notice. Use the Magnifying Glass and hover over the marked-out word to see the Terminal password.

Blue Prince Terminal password

A bit of detective work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to skip the guide altogether and find the set answer that will always be the same, then all you need to do is reach Security, access the computer, and select Login to Network. Input the word S W A N S O N G by scrolling through the alphabet and stopping when you hit the letter you need.

An order for the long term. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to the safe code, this will always be the password (regardless of what save you’re on). The main reason for accessing these terminals is to connect the remaining three to the server via Remote Terminal Access. Another reason to spend gems for these rooms is to place a Special Order in the Staff Services menu. These take one to three days to arrive inside the Commissary. You can request any of the seven items available on the list, based on what you think you’ll need most during that day. Each item has a unique function, like breaking open Trunks (Sledge Hammer), giving extra steps (Sleeping Mask), telling you when there are Coins or Keys nearby (Metal Detector), and so on.

