The Dead Drops in Schedule 1 are the places where you receive essential materials from your suppliers after ordering them from your phone. Some of these places can be hard to find.
Schedule 1 introduces you to Dead Drops when Uncle Nelson asks you to find his stash of money to get started in the city, requiring you to find three secret places, including the Canal stash. Once you find all three of these Dead Drops, you keep getting supplies from them through your contacts until they’re ready to meet you face-to-face to give you a large quantity of materials.
What is a Dead Drop in Schedule 1
The Dead Drop in Schedule 1 is a hidden locker location typically behind buildings and other places, where you can collect essential deliveries to get the raw materials for your drug business. They are marked with an X, and you can interact with them to get materials and save into your inventory.
You start with the supplier Albert Hoover, who supplies you with weed seeds to start your business. Eventually, you will get more suppliers like Shirley Watts, who gives you pseudo to start making meth, and Salvador Moreno, who gives you coco seeds to make concaine. All of these suppliers keep sending their stuff to random Dead Drops in the city, and it can be hard to find a few spots to get the items that you want in the early game.
These suppliers also don’t take money from you directly because they don’t meet you until you’ve completed enough trades with them. Until you meet them at places like the Mayor’s House, you need to find their Dead Drops to run your drug empire smoothly.
All Dead Drop locations in Schedule 1, listed
There are a total of 23 Dead Drops, and they’re spread across different regions in Hyland Point, but we have a map for you to easily find each of them in Schedule 1:
|Location number
|How to find it
|1
|Alleyway behind Top Tattoo
|2
|Behind Gas Mart
|3
|Under West Bridge
|4
|Behind Motel Office
|5
|Pawn Shop West Wall
|6
|North Arcade Wall
|7
|Behind Thomson Construction
|8
|Skate Park
|9
|Taco Ticklers Exterior Wall
|10
|Alleyway behind the Laundromat
|11
|Behind the Casino
|12
|Alleyway behind the Grocery Store
|13
|Alleyway behind Slop Shop
|14
|Behind Auto Shop
|15
|Central Canal
|16
|Behind Crimson Canary
|17
|Behind Fountain
|18
|Behind Bank
|19
|Behind Medical Practice
|20
|Behind Fire Station
|21
|Behind Randy’s Bait and Tackle
|22
|Grey Docks Building
|23
|Gazebo
All Stash locations in Schedule 1, listed
Here is a table showing all the suppliers and their Stash locations to settle your debt with them in Schedule 1:
|Supplier
|Drug
|How to find it
|Albert Hoover
|Weed
|Go to the Chinese Sweatshop, which is your second base in the game after the hotel, and keep following that road straight to the left until you find the Hardware shop. Don’t enter the shop and go left of it to find the Stash to pay him.
|Shirley Watts
|Meth
|This one’s at the Warehouse, but you don’t need to wait till night as it’s outside it. Instead of entering the warehouse from the front door, take a right and then a left to find the Stash on the Warehouse building wall.
|Salvador Moreno
|Cocaine
|Find the Church next to the cemetery, which is located at the eastern side of the map. You should get the Stash behind the Church building.
Published: Apr 10, 2025 07:44 pm