The Dead Drops in Schedule 1 are the places where you receive essential materials from your suppliers after ordering them from your phone. Some of these places can be hard to find.

Recommended Videos

Schedule 1 introduces you to Dead Drops when Uncle Nelson asks you to find his stash of money to get started in the city, requiring you to find three secret places, including the Canal stash. Once you find all three of these Dead Drops, you keep getting supplies from them through your contacts until they’re ready to meet you face-to-face to give you a large quantity of materials.

What is a Dead Drop in Schedule 1

Some of them can be tricky to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dead Drop in Schedule 1 is a hidden locker location typically behind buildings and other places, where you can collect essential deliveries to get the raw materials for your drug business. They are marked with an X, and you can interact with them to get materials and save into your inventory.

You start with the supplier Albert Hoover, who supplies you with weed seeds to start your business. Eventually, you will get more suppliers like Shirley Watts, who gives you pseudo to start making meth, and Salvador Moreno, who gives you coco seeds to make concaine. All of these suppliers keep sending their stuff to random Dead Drops in the city, and it can be hard to find a few spots to get the items that you want in the early game.

These suppliers also don’t take money from you directly because they don’t meet you until you’ve completed enough trades with them. Until you meet them at places like the Mayor’s House, you need to find their Dead Drops to run your drug empire smoothly.

All Dead Drop locations in Schedule 1, listed

All the Dead Drop spots and Stash locations. Image and remix by Dot Esports

There are a total of 23 Dead Drops, and they’re spread across different regions in Hyland Point, but we have a map for you to easily find each of them in Schedule 1:

Location number How to find it 1 Alleyway behind Top Tattoo 2 Behind Gas Mart 3 Under West Bridge 4 Behind Motel Office 5 Pawn Shop West Wall 6 North Arcade Wall 7 Behind Thomson Construction 8 Skate Park 9 Taco Ticklers Exterior Wall 10 Alleyway behind the Laundromat 11 Behind the Casino 12 Alleyway behind the Grocery Store 13 Alleyway behind Slop Shop 14 Behind Auto Shop 15 Central Canal 16 Behind Crimson Canary 17 Behind Fountain 18 Behind Bank 19 Behind Medical Practice 20 Behind Fire Station 21 Behind Randy’s Bait and Tackle 22 Grey Docks Building 23 Gazebo

All Stash locations in Schedule 1, listed

Once you collect enough Dead Drops, you can meet your suppliers to buy materials in bulk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a table showing all the suppliers and their Stash locations to settle your debt with them in Schedule 1:

Supplier Drug How to find it Albert Hoover Weed Go to the Chinese Sweatshop, which is your second base in the game after the hotel, and keep following that road straight to the left until you find the Hardware shop. Don’t enter the shop and go left of it to find the Stash to pay him. Shirley Watts Meth This one’s at the Warehouse, but you don’t need to wait till night as it’s outside it. Instead of entering the warehouse from the front door, take a right and then a left to find the Stash on the Warehouse building wall. Salvador Moreno Cocaine Find the Church next to the cemetery, which is located at the eastern side of the map. You should get the Stash behind the Church building.

Next up, you can read our guides to learn about the best Meth mix and get Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy