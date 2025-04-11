Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Fountain Dead Drop location in Schedule 1.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All Dead Drop locations in Schedule 1

Time to receive your anonymous deliveries!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Apr 10, 2025 07:44 pm

The Dead Drops in Schedule 1 are the places where you receive essential materials from your suppliers after ordering them from your phone. Some of these places can be hard to find.

Recommended Videos

Schedule 1 introduces you to Dead Drops when Uncle Nelson asks you to find his stash of money to get started in the city, requiring you to find three secret places, including the Canal stash. Once you find all three of these Dead Drops, you keep getting supplies from them through your contacts until they’re ready to meet you face-to-face to give you a large quantity of materials.

Table of contents

What is a Dead Drop in Schedule 1

Picture showing a Dead Drop spot location in Schedule 1.
Some of them can be tricky to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dead Drop in Schedule 1 is a hidden locker location typically behind buildings and other places, where you can collect essential deliveries to get the raw materials for your drug business. They are marked with an X, and you can interact with them to get materials and save into your inventory. 

You start with the supplier Albert Hoover, who supplies you with weed seeds to start your business. Eventually, you will get more suppliers like Shirley Watts, who gives you pseudo to start making meth, and Salvador Moreno, who gives you coco seeds to make concaine. All of these suppliers keep sending their stuff to random Dead Drops in the city, and it can be hard to find a few spots to get the items that you want in the early game. 

These suppliers also don’t take money from you directly because they don’t meet you until you’ve completed enough trades with them. Until you meet them at places like the Mayor’s House, you need to find their Dead Drops to run your drug empire smoothly.

All Dead Drop locations in Schedule 1, listed

Picture showing all the Dead Drop spots and stash locations in Schedule 1.
All the Dead Drop spots and Stash locations. Image and remix by Dot Esports

There are a total of 23 Dead Drops, and they’re spread across different regions in Hyland Point, but we have a map for you to easily find each of them in Schedule 1

Location number How to find it
1 Alleyway behind Top Tattoo
2 Behind Gas Mart
3Under West Bridge
4Behind Motel Office
5Pawn Shop West Wall
6North Arcade Wall
7Behind Thomson Construction
8Skate Park
9Taco Ticklers Exterior Wall
10Alleyway behind the Laundromat 
11Behind the Casino
12Alleyway behind the Grocery Store
13Alleyway behind Slop Shop
14Behind Auto Shop
15Central Canal
16 Behind Crimson Canary
17Behind Fountain
18Behind Bank
19Behind Medical Practice
20 Behind Fire Station
21Behind Randy’s Bait and Tackle
22 Grey Docks Building
23Gazebo

All Stash locations in Schedule 1, listed

Picture showing Albert hoover supplier spawn in West Canal in Schedule 1.
Once you collect enough Dead Drops, you can meet your suppliers to buy materials in bulk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a table showing all the suppliers and their Stash locations to settle your debt with them in Schedule 1

Supplier Drug How to find it
Albert HooverWeed Go to the Chinese Sweatshop, which is your second base in the game after the hotel, and keep following that road straight to the left until you find the Hardware shop. Don’t enter the shop and go left of it to find the Stash to pay him. 
Shirley Watts MethThis one’s at the Warehouse, but you don’t need to wait till night as it’s outside it. Instead of entering the warehouse from the front door, take a right and then a left to find the Stash on the Warehouse building wall. 
Salvador MorenoCocaineFind the Church next to the cemetery, which is located at the eastern side of the map. You should get the Stash behind the Church building. 

Next up, you can read our guides to learn about the best Meth mix and get Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin