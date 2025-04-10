When mixing many ingredients in Schedule 1 with your drugs, you’ll get unique effects from them, which increase the selling price of the product and makes it more addictive to your customers, who will always come back wanting more.

Recommended Videos

Unlike other effects in Schedule 1, you cannot obtain the Anti-Gravity effect directly by using a single item, except in the starter weed drug OG Kush, so you need to know the best possible combinations of items to get the effect at your mixing station.

You can experiment with a different number of items randomly to eventually find the effect naturally, but it is not a wise business move because you can get the effect for way cheaper by using the right set of items, and producing it in large quantities to get a huge profit.

How to get Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1, explained

Mix it up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anti-Gravity effect can be obtained in every type of drug you can make in Schedule 1, and we’ve made a table for you below that you can use to get the effect by using very few items and spending less money for mixing. Here is the table that lists all the drugs along with the item combination, making it easy for you to get the Anti-Gravity effect:

Drug Name Recipe Final Effects OG Kush Mouthwash Anti-Gravity, Balding Sour Diesel Cuke + Paracetamol + Motor Oil Refreshing, Sneaky, Anti-Gravity, Slippery Green Crack Paracetamol + Motor Oil Sneaky, Anti-Gravity, Slippery Granddady Purple Cuke + Paracetamol + Motor Oil Sedating, Sneaky, Anti-Gravity, Slippery Meth Gasoline + Banana + Banana Gingeritis, Anti-Gravity Cocaine Gasoline + Banana + Banana Gingeritis, Anti-Gravity

All of these ingredients can be purchased at the Gas-Mart, and they’re cheap. You can also use the delivery app on your phone by pressing Tab, then add the items that you need for the mixing process. They should arrive at your loading dock at the property that you know, and you can keep a handler to unload them and keep them on your shelves. You can use your Chemists now to mix them up in the right order to prepare your dream batch for sale.

While mixing OG Kush with Mouthwash is the easiest and direct way of getting the Anti-Gravity effect on your product, it doesn’t make you much money when you automate your farm and mass produce it. You can opt for the Cocaine drug option, which only takes a $9 investment on each product being made and sells for $261, which is the highest profit that you can make from the effect.

Which customers like the Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1?

You can literally be on top of the world with the Anti-Gravity effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The customers who like the Anti-Gravity effect in Schedule 1 are Lisa Gardener and Melissa Wood in the Docks region. If you’re looking to give your first sample to them by finding them on the mini-map, make sure that it has the Anti-Gravity effect along with their other preferred effects to increase your probability of making them your regular customers.

While you’d usually make your products to sell them, you can also smoke your product to get their unique effects. The Anti-Gravity effect is very useful for getting bigger jumps than usual and reaching high points on the map. You can keep an Anti-Gravity drug handy in your inventory, and use it to run away quickly from the cops or evade them completely by standing on top of a building that they can’t reach.

Next up, you can read our guides to know about the Pawn shop to make a quick buck and increase FPS in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy