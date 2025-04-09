How to increase FPS in Schedule 1

Many players in Schedule 1 face issues with other FPS, ruining the experience, especially in a high-octane moment while getting away from the cops. Luckily, there are a few ways to fix the problem.

Schedule 1 allows you to become a drug dealer by building your business from scratch, distributing your product to customers, and slowly increasing your operations to take over all of Hyland Point. While the game has already gained massive player numbers on Steam, a single developer made it, and it’s bound to have a few issues here and there.

How to boost FPS in Schedule 1

The game’s aesthetic is pretty good. Image via TVGS

Here are a few ways to increase FPS in Schedule 1:

FPS drops in video games are usually caused when you don’t have an updated graphics driver installed on your PC. You can easily do that by visiting the website of your graphics card manufacturer and searching for the model number. Download the latest driver and install it to see a huge jump in performance along with a rise in FPS.

Change to Alternate

Say goodbye to game crashes and say hello to better FPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to increase your FPS and stop the game from crashing too often on your system, the developer has added the Alternate mode. It has a slightly reduced performance, but your game runs smoothly.

To enable the Alternate mode, you need to open the game’s properties on Steam, go to beta, change the beta participation to Alternate, and run the game. You should see a better performance and a smoother gameplay experience with decent FPS. You can also choose the beta Alternate option here to access the game’s updates early.

Cleartrash console command

If your FPS is dropping at a specific spot in your base, then the trash produced by your workers is probably the villain. While you can hire cleaners from the Warehouse at night and assign them trash bins to keep your base clean, you can also use the Cleartrash console command to instantly remove trash and improve your game’s performance. If this issue persists, you might want to hire one more cleaner so the duo can sweep every part of your base and always keep your FPS high.

