How to make your Farm automatic in Schedule 1

You can only get so far by making and dealing your drugs by yourself in Schedule 1, but once you have enough money to get your workers, you can practically build yourself an automatic farm, which makes the products for you to sell and rake in the profits.

While Schedule 1 teaches you the individual roles of these workers, it leaves it up to you to decipher how they would work in tandem to produce the best results for you in a short amount of time. If you’re looking for the best way to automate your workforce and reap the benefits of a high-quality drug empire as the owner, we have a guide for you.

How to make an automatic Farm in Schedule 1

The workers will help you automate your Farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make your drug farm automatic in Schedule 1, make a trip to the Warehouse with the Weapon Dealer and use the stairs next to him to find an NPC named Manny. Manny offers you employees, whom you can hire by paying a signup bonus to them and calling them to your property, such as a Barn, a Bungalow, or the Docks Warehouse. Barn and Docks Warehouse can accommodate up to 10 workers, while your Bungalow can only hold five.

Once these workers line up outside your property, you’ll have to place their beds and assign them to them using your Management Clipboard. After assigning them, keep the money in their briefcase as they will take their daily wage of $200 to $300 after each day ends at 4am. Now, let’s go over each type of worker and the way you can automate their process:

Clean up using Cleaners

Place the bins in trash-prone areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cleaning up the space can be a painful experience, especially when multiple workers use different products to grow plants and mix ingredients to get their desired effects while producing a ton of garbage. Luckily, Cleaners are here to rescue you, and you just need to place three trash bins, which cover all the trash-heavy zones. They’ll use their trash cleaners to collect it, even bag it and throw it outside once the bin is full.

They keep your operations base clean and spotless to help you move freely without ever worrying about random stuff lying on the floor. You can get one of these cleaners or even two if you want to cover all the spots in your base. They also take the lowest daily wage of $100 a day.

Handlers always keep it organized

Handlers are the main workers for successful automation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Handlers help pack the product and put it on your output shelf for your convenience, but they also help transport your product from one place to another. They’re essentially the bridge between two stations, storage and loading bays. You can use the clipboard to define five routes for them to transport all the items from those places to the next place, which other workers, such as Botanists and Chemists, can use.

We recommend having at least three or more Handlers to keep things moving quickly without worrying about organizing everything. They charge $200 a day for their services, and it’s completely worth the price.

Botanists will take care of your special plants

Botanists will take care of your plants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether it’s Cocoa Plants or Weed, your Botanists will always take care of your plants right from sowing to harvesting. Each worker can handle up to eight plants, and you can define their output places to keep their products in a Mixing Station or directly onto a shelf for a Handler to transport them. To automate them, use the clipboard to assign them their supplies shelf and mention the additives and seeds on your growing tents or pots. They also give out the product to the Drying Rack, which increases the quality of your stuff.

The only downside to them is that they can’t sow their Soil, so you’ll have to keep a separate shelf, which you can access to fill up the empty pots to let Botanists do their work. You can order the long-lasting Soil to save up most of the troubles for yourself, but you’ll have to keep an eye out for the empty pots. They also charge $200 a day for their hard work. Depending on your needs, you can have up to two or more Botanists to help you care for the plants.

Mix it up with Chemists

Chemists are ready to cook! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can assign Chemists to up to four stations, including places like the Chemistry Stations, Lab Ovens, Cauldrons, and Mixing Stations, to help you make the best final product for your demanding customers. You can’t fully automate this process without the Handlers, so you’d need them to transport the materials onto the stations to make the Chemists work. Once the work is done, the Handlers need to take them to the Packing Station and drop them on your output shelf for you to collect and distribute to your dDealers.

Due to their proficiency in doing tough tasks, they charge the highest at $300 a day. You can have up to three or more Chemists to help you cover all the stations with ease.

Once the process is automated, you just need to refill your stocks for Soil, Seeds, Fertilisers, and every input ingredient for the mixing process. You can do that by simply placing a delivery order on your app, and they should arrive at your Loading Dock outside the property. Also, once the products are ready, simply go to the output shelf, get everything in your inventory, and give it to your dealers to sell it for you to easily earn money, unlocking new achievements.

